Democrat Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez, a member of the Winchester Planning Commission, is running in the Nov. 7 general election to represent the House of Delegates’ 32nd District.
When the redrawn district goes into effect in 2024, it will include the city of Winchester and part of Frederick County. The area is currently in the 29th District.
Rodriguez is a professor at Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge Community College as well as a discharge planner for Winchester Medical Center’s Care Management Department for Valley Health. In December 2021, she became the first person of Latino heritage to serve on Winchester City Council when she was appointed to fill the remainder of council member Judy McKiernan’s term when she passed away.
A city resident for 35 years, Rodriguez is active in the community. She is currently president of the Winchester Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides support for the students, teachers and staff of Winchester Public Schools.
“I want to connect and make individuals feel like they are a part of our government. I feel like there is a disconnect between what happens here in our localities and at the state level,” she said.
Rodriguez does not want citizens to fear voicing their concerns, thoughts and opinions.
“I want people to get back to living and trusting in systems and being able to fulfill that pursuit of happiness,” she said.
Rodriguez is challenging Del. Bill Wiley on the ballot. Wiley, a Republican, currently represents the 29th District. So far, Wiley has raised about $65,000 in campaign contributions to Rodriguez’s $1,221, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.
All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly are up for election this fall. Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, while Democrats control the state Senate.
Rodriguez said five key topics are part of her campaign platform: education, health care, economic empowerment, safe neighborhoods and a clean environment.
“And in all of these, I feel like the word ‘choice’ is very important,” Rodriguez said. “But my platform rests on commonsense and coming to a common ground. It’s not an ‘I’ or ‘me’ platform but an ‘us’ and ‘we’ platform.”
Regarding health care, she wants to help enact legislation that would ensure equal access to medical care and mental health services regardless of economic status, race or sexual orientation, according to her campaign website, madyforvirginia.com. That includes expanding services for at-risk and minority populations.
She said she is pro-choice.
“The bigger topic here is women’s rights, not necessarily abortion. We fought so hard to get where we were and now we are going backwards,” Rodriguez said. “We’re concerned about women now, but this also impacts men. Where are their rights? As a man, are you ready to pay child support, then, on this child that you didn’t want? It’s a different little spin on it.”
She also believes the state’s $12 an hour minimum wage should be higher.
“At the end of the day, our constituents deserve that pursuit of happiness, so they deserve to work 40 hours a week and be able to sustain their families. Working 40 hours a week at $12 dollars an hour isn’t doing it,” Rodriguez said.
She added: “So you think about, ‘OK, I’m good. I earn good income and it doesn’t affect me.’ It doesn’t affect you, but it may affect your children. It may affect your grandchildren, your neighbor ... There are people who are barely scraping by in our economy now.”
According to her website, Rodriguez also supports universal prekindergarten. She said school choice initiatives could ultimately weaken public schools.
“So let’s say the amount on the school voucher is $10,000, right? That’s $10,000 less that our public school is getting. But our public school is still going to be required to provide at the same level or at the same standard. So how does that make it fair for students who are in public education? We’re stripping away from the students who have no choice but to go to public education,” Rodriguez said. “The reality is we haven’t thought about the trickle effect deep down at each school.”
Rodriguez also wants to invest in renewable energy — solar and wind — and ease the state’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
Though a celebrated graduate on LFCC’s website, there is no staff listing for Ms. Rodriguez as a professor at either Shenandoah or Lord Fairfax. No matter though, her radical Pregressive views diminishing Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness run counter to the largely traditional values of Virginia’s 32nd District.
“Rodriguez said five key topics are part of her campaign platform: education, health care, economic empowerment, safe neighborhoods and a clean environment.” “And in all of these, I feel like the word ‘choice’ is very important,” Rodriguez said. Yet within her website platform, choice is absent for; the unborn, public education, wage controls, universal healthcare, gun/ammunition control, and compulsory renewable energy. Ms. Rodriguez is probably a nice person and a good social worker, but Virginia can’t afford her uncompromisingly statist views to represent the independence loving citizens of VA's 32nd District in Richmond. Bill Wiley for Delegate, the rational choice!
Haven't democrats done enough damage to the country?
