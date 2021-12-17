WINCHESTER — Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez has become the first person of Latino heritage to join Winchester’s City Council.
“Making history here!” the Ward 4 resident said during a Wednesday interview.
Rodriguez, who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, was unanimously appointed by council on Tuesday night to complete the final year of the four-year Ward 4 term that had been held by Democrat Judy McKiernan, who died last month after suffering a heart attack.
Rodriguez, a 44-year-old Democrat who favors independent thinking over party politics, said McKiernan had encouraged her in August to consider running for one of City Council’s two Ward 4 seats at some point in the future.
“I told her, ‘Judy, I don’t know if I’m ready for all this,’” Rodriguez said. “I’ve served the community for many years in different capacities, mainly in the education and health fields, but the political piece of it was one area I didn’t feel 100% sure about because I hadn’t really delved into it. ... The plan was, she would help me understand this better for the future.”
Rodriguez thought she would have several years to prepare for her first foray into politics, starting this January by enrolling in the city’s annual Insight Citizens Academy, an extensive four-month course that shows attendees how local government operates.
Everything changed when McKiernan died on Nov. 29 at the age of 58.
“With her passing, it was almost like, ‘Here it is, Mady. This is what Judy wanted you to do,’” Rodriguez said. “This all just happened so quickly.”
Nine people applied for appointment to the Ward 4 seat vacated by McKiernan’s passing. Rodriguez, who said she was never asked by councilors about her political party affiliation, was council’s unanimous choice.
Rodriguez was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but has lived in Winchester for more than 30 years. She is married and has two daughters who attend Winchester Public Schools.
She is a contracted social worker with Valley Health, a professor at both Lord Fairfax Community College and Shenandoah University, president of the Winchester Education Association and a member of several nonprofit community groups including Opportunity Scholars, Arte Libre Virginia and I’m Just Me Movement.
Rodriguez is fluent in both English and Spanish — she’s a bilingual services coordinator for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services‘ Infant and Toddler Connection of Virginia — and said her involvement with the local Latino community has allowed her to learn about the unique barriers and challenges they face.
“Life isn’t equal for everyone,” she said.
Rodriguez said she already has some priorities she hopes to address as a member of City Council: “Our education system, housing availability and providing equal access [to city services and opportunities] to everyone in our community.”
Rodriguez’s appointment will expire on Dec. 31, 2022, which marks the end of the four-year term won by McKiernan in the November 2018 general election. Her Ward 4 seat will be on the ballot in this November’s general election, and the winner will begin a new four-year term on Jan. 1, 2023.
When asked if she intends to run on Nov. 8, Rodriguez said, “That’s my plan.”
