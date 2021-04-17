WINCHESTER — Stare at several computer screens full of complicated information, regularly speak to panicked people in crisis and make sure you deliver clear and concise information as quickly as possible because seconds can spell the difference between life and death. No pressure right?
It’s all in a day’s work for emergency dispatchers who are being saluted this week in National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Most calls to dispatchers are routine, but conditions can quickly go from zero to 100 mph. They regularly speak to people experiencing medical emergencies as well as domestic violence victims and people who’ve been in crashes or whose homes are on fire.
The goal is to stick to the script and stay calm. Ascertain the address where the incident is occurring and who is involved. In a medical emergency, first aid advice may be dispensed. In a domestic violence or mental health emergency, questions about whether there are guns in the home are asked. In a fire call, life-saving escape techniques may be discussed.
In Winchester, dispatchers train for two weeks at the Skyline Regional Justice Academy before eight months to a year of on-the-job training. Training is similar at Clarke County Emergency Communications and Frederick County Public Safety Communications.
Pamela L. Hess, Clarke County emergency communications director, said in an email that new dispatchers learn “anything and everything” that training officers feel will help them be comfortable in the job. They receive about 43 daily calls. Training includes “repetitive persistence” a calming technique. It involves repeating the same message word-for-word when speaking to someone in a crisis.
“Eventually, they’ll listen to you,” said Erin Malloy, Winchester Emergency Communications Center director said in an interview. “But you can’t change your tone. You can’t yell. You can’t even change the words. It has to be the same, exact thing.”
In Winchester, dispatchers average about 334 daily calls, including 56 to 911. Andrea Turner, a Winchester dispatcher since 1999, said the more extreme the emergency, the more calm she has to be with the caller.
“Yelling back at them is not going to help you get the information you need to get to the police officers or the fire and rescue department,” she said. “We keep repeating what we’re saying to get the information to them.”
As she worked on Wednesday, Turner stared at seven computer screens in front of her that are part of the computer-aided dispatch system known as CAD. They include a screen with digital mapping to pinpoint locations of callers, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) screen that provides information from driver’s licenses and names that are relayed to police during traffic stops, a screen with a program that provides medical instructions such as CPR and delivering a baby, and a screen that patches radio communications from other fire and police departments to Winchester’s departments.
At Frederick County, the setup is similar. Like Clarke County and Winchester, coronavirus pandemic shutdowns led to fewer calls last year, but the pace has accelerated this year. Dispatchers answer about 391 daily calls, including 69 to 911.
Non-emergency calls include civil matters, neighbor disputes and noise and traffic complaints. Calls include “butt dials” — accidental cell phone calls. When an accidental calls occurs, dispatchers call back the caller to verify there is no emergency. If the caller doesn’t answer, an officer must respond.
Through GPS, dispatchers can eventually pinpoint the location of a call. However, Malloy said it’s a misconception that dispatchers immediately have the exact location of a caller and it’s important that callers promptly give their location to dispatchers.
Frederick County dispatcher Leora Brannon said another misconception is that dispatchers are just answering calls. She said callers may not realize how busy they can be. In Frederick County, there are typically three dispatchers working between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and two between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Multi-tasking is essential in dispatching. Especially when incidents occur at the same time. Delays are sometimes due to dispatchers dispatching fire, medical or police calls or looking up NCIC info for officers. She said callers are sometimes frustrated if put on hold during busy times.
“When they call in here I know it’s probably their worst day, but we might also have somebody else’s worst day at the same time,” Brannon said. “We have to prioritize who gets what and when.”
Brannon, a dispatcher since 2008, said she copes with the stress of dealing with people in crisis by talking about it with co-workers during down times. Or discussing it with family members without getting into personal specifics of calls. Brannon said the complicated and stressful nature of the work lead to high turnover, but she loves her job.
“There’s always something new,” Brannon said. “We have similar calls, but they’re always a little different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.