WINCHESTER — Experience the challenges people with disabilities face at Access Independence Inc.’s 18th “Roll Your Own” disability awareness event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 324 Hope Drive.
Access Independence is a nonprofit that supports individuals with disabilities in Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren.
In addition to raising awareness, Saturday’s event is also a fundraiser for the organization, with participants collecting monetary pledges to roll a wheelchair through an obstacle course that imitates barriers and obstacles wheelchair-users encounter daily. All donations collected will be used to provide direct services, such as ramps, walkers and wheelchairs, to people with disabilities who live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The obstacle course will give participants an understanding of what it’s like to go through gravel, grass or sand in a wheelchair or through a door that has just enough room for a wheelchair, said Access Independence Executive Director Charles Harbaugh IV.
“There will be a couple of other disability-related experiences for people to consider, [such as] what it’s like to be hard of hearing or deaf [and] autism awareness,” Harbaugh said. “We are really trying to raise awareness and be an inclusive community and showcase these things.”
More than $15,000 is expected to be raised.
“This is great because the need is there,” Harbaugh said. “… Something I learned when I took this job is if we all live long enough, we are going to acquire a disability at some point. If we live to be 100 years old it’s going to be hard to see, hard to hear or hard to get around. We may need a ramp in our house, or we may need a walker or a cane. So this is something that affects everybody. We just want to be there to support our growing population in the five counties that we serve.”
Last year, Access Independence served 420 people with disabilities. This year, the organization has built 10 ramps and provided 12 free wheelchairs and eight walkers.
Food will be available at Saturday’s event from Shaffer’s BBQ and The Sundown Band will provide music. There also will be games and raffles.
The event is sponsored by Q102, Bank of Clarke County, PRK Drilling & Blasting, Inc., American Woodmark, Winchester Elks Lodge No. 867, Fraternal Order of Eagles 824 and Miller & Anderson.
To register to participate in the obstacle course, contact Access Independence at 540-662-4452.
