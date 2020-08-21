WINCHESTER — Country star Ronnie Milsap’s concert for the Patsy Cline Classic XI has been postponed for the second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert is now expected to be held on April 17, 2021, in the Patsy Cline Theatre at Handley High School. The concert, originally slated for April 17 of this year, was first postponed to Oct. 15. However, with no immediate end to the pandemic in sight, the benefit concert for the Winchester Education Foundation was pushed back another six months.
The Winchester Education Foundation announced Milsap as the headliner for the Patsy Cline Classic XI in January.
Milsap, 77, has had 40 No. 1 singles, won six Grammys and four Album of the Year awards and was named the Country Music Award Entertainer of the Year in 1977.
Some of Milsap’s most well-known songs are “It Was Almost Like a Song,” “Smoky Mountain Rain,” “Stranger in My House,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me” and “Any Day Now.”
All tickets that have already been purchased will be honored and fully transferable to the new date. Ticket prices for the concert are $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50 and sold at eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-ronnie-milsap-the-patsy-cline-classic-xi-tickets-88897010351.
Seats are still available for the concert. For additional questions call the Patsy Cline Classic box office at 540-533-6397 or reach out via email: patsyclinetheatre@gmail.com.
