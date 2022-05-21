WINCHESTER — In a basement room at Handley High School last month, about 10 students sat on bean bag chairs reading books or looking at their laptops.
The mood was relaxed, but the stakes are high. Many of the students are in danger of dropping out or flunking out.
The room, known as the Handley Success Center, opened in January to try to help struggling students. The effort is part of an improvement plan at the approximately 1,330-student school, where 34% of students read below grade level, nearly 23% are chronically absent and the dropout rate is 7%.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered full-time in-person learning in Winchester Public Schools for many months, exacerbated problems, but federal taxpayer pandemic relief money is helping to alleviate them. The three teaching assistants who staff the center are paid through education money in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.3 trillion law passed by Congress in 2020. About $190,000 of a $1.35 million Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief fund grant, which is tied to the CARES Act, was awarded to WPS in June, according to Laura Evy, the school division’s extended school year coordinator. It will pay for the center for two years.
The center is part of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), a division-wide academic and behavioral intervention program. The program divides students into three tiers: Tier 1 are those who are succeeding, Tier 2 is for at-risk students and Tier 3 is for students who need intensive, individual support.
The center is for Tier 2 students, with most working on English and math. Tier 3 students work with “interventionist” Jennifer Colbert — a teacher trained to assist students who need extra help — across the hall from the center.
While some students come voluntarily, most students at the center are selected by an extended school team consisting of an assistant principal, school counselor, a school psychologist, a social worker, and, in some cases, a speech pathologist. Because struggling students are sometimes too embarrassed to ask for assistance, the referral process helps. And because many of the students at the center work after school to help support their families, the center is open during the school day rather than after school.
“They may not have the time to stay after school,” said Colbert. “Because their immediate concerns are basic family survival.”
Jacqueline Pinn, an MTSS specialist, came up with the idea for the center and helps oversee it. It is staffed by two teaching assistants with a third teaching assistant running a class at the nearby Emil & Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center.
Teaching assistants, also known as paraprofessionals, aren’t licensed teachers. Teaching assistants in Virginia must have an associate’s degree or have completed two years of higher education, according to the Virginia Department of Education. Or they must have demonstrated through a “formal state or local academic assessment” that they can provide instruction in math, reading and writing. Pinn said the goal is to add teachers to the program in the future to provide more guidance.
Students can use the center for one semester and usually spend one of their classes at the center.
Up to 60 students use the center per day. A maximum of 15 students use the center at a time. In conventional classes at Handley, there is a 25-to-1 student to teacher ratio.
The idea is to provide a quiet, less crowded space for students to study and receive individualized attention. Pinn, an educator since 2004 who began working at Handley in September, said kids assigned to the center were initially reluctant about going. But they now like the low-key atmosphere and the encouragement they get from the teaching assistants.
“They have really good relationships with the kids. We talk about how to use a restorative approach that involves interacting with the kids to bring their defenses down,” Pinn said. “And to keep it as an area that they want to come to. It’s very important that they want to come so we can help them.”
Oversight also includes not letting students take advantage of the less structured setting. Those who do are returned to their regular class.
“You can go back to fourth block,” Pinn politely but firmly told a student who dozed off on a bean bag. “We really want you kids working in here. That’s the whole purpose of it. Go back and we’ll see you next time.”
About 40% of Handley students are Latino, and Spanish is the first language for some students using the center.
Teaching assistant Alex Clouse can relate. Clouse, who speaks Spanish, grew up in Italy and didn’t go to an American school until the eighth grade. He said the more students come to the center, the more they see it as a quiet place to study rather than interpreting it as punishment. “I’ve seen it progress in a positive way,” said Clouse, who was hired in December.
Senior Habram Marquez-Solis came to Handley his sophomore year from Manassas. Marquez-Solis works about 20 hours per week after school, so he doesn’t have much time for homework. He’s been studying at the center since February and often works on English and geometry. Because it’s quieter than a regular classroom, Marquez-Solis said he gets more work done.
“I can just sit down in a chair and focus,” he said. “I was put down here because I was at risk for not graduating, and this class is helping me on the way to graduate.”
Pinn said the center tries to increase students’ grade percentage by at least 20%. She hopes the program will add licensed teachers and additional classrooms in the next school year and offer more emotional and social support as well as academic help. By bonding with students, teachers are more likely to motivate them.
“If we get more staff and a larger space, we can help more kids,” she said. “Once they realize you care about them as people first, then they’re willing to do that geometry or other subject that they were reluctant to even attempt to do.”
