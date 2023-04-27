It's no secret that the Shenandoah Valley is rich in history. But some stories remain untold. The Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project (SVBHP) works to tell those stories, filling in gaps in local African American history through cultural programs and events and self-guided tours.
On Saturday, the nonprofit will launch the Northern Shenandoah Valley section of Roots Run Deep — a self-guided tour of historic African American sites including homes, schools, churches, businesses, neighborhoods and cemeteries — with events in several locations. The driving tours highlight a variety of historic sites in Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, Page, and Rockingham counties and connect with the Harrisonburg section that was launched in August 2021, said SVBHP executive director Monica Robinson.
Launch events for the tours will be held locally at Mt. Jackson Historic Colored Cemetery and Josephine School Community Museum in Berryville, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature light refreshments, tour maps, booklets, and local historians.
Funded through grants from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Virginia Humanities, the project is an expansive endeavor, said Robinson, noting that the organization works with local historians with knowledge and interest in researching African American history in their communities.
“We start pulling sites and get the locations, whether the original structures are there or not. We formulate a list and a script to go along with each site — what it was during its heyday and what function it served in the African American community,” Robinson said, adding that historical photos are gathered or new photos are taken to illustrate each site. “We try to put together a tour that explains the history of that region and gives a glimpse of what life was like in the African American community, through the eyes of the people who lived it or their descendants, to give a clearer picture of history as it was.”
Robinson said that SVBHP plans to extend tours throughout the entire Shenandoah Valley and is working to secure funding for the southern portion, noting that the organization strives to promote connections and collaborations among historical centers, museums, and individuals so that information can be shared and the full scope of African American history in the region is more accessible. She said these connections have already started to spur additional projects like burial ground tours and mapping of burial grounds that can be helpful as areas become developed.
Local residents and tourists can decide what to see based on their interests, location and available time, Robinson said, noting that sites do not need to be seen in any particular order.
“It’s a great educational tour for folks traveling, for families and children, to learn about the actual experiences” of African Americans in the area, Robinson said, adding that she envisions additional opportunities for collaboration arising with the completion of tours running the entire length of the valley.
Information on the tours can be found online at www.rootsrundeep.org and on the Traipse app. Printed copies of maps and booklets of each tour will be available at the launch events this weekend and at the SVBHP Heritage Center located at 425 Hill St. Harrisonburg. SVBHP, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in February, was created to promote research and education about African American history in the valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.