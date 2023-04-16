BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Sheriff Anthony W. "Tony" Roper announced on Friday he will retire at the end of this year.
At that point, Roper will have held the elected office — the highest within county law-enforcement — for 20 years.
His current four-year term ends on Dec. 31. It's his fifth term, having first been elected in November 2003. He officially became sheriff in January 2004.
In a phone interview, Roper said he decided to retire largely because of some health problems he recently suffered.
"It's been nothing major," he said, "but enough to slow me down."
He added that he wants to be able to spend more time with family members, too.
Roper and his wife, Karen, live in the county's Wildcat Hollow area. They have three adult children and eight grandchildren. A son and a grandson are deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
A Clarke County High School graduate, Roper attended Bluefield College in southwest Virginia before going on to graduate from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy at the FBI National Academy at Quantico. He later graduated from the National Sheriff’s Institute in Longmont, Colorado.
Roper, a 63-year-old Democrat, first worked in law-enforcement in Clarke County as a 911 dispatcher and a corrections officer. He then worked as a sheriff's deputy in neighboring Loudoun County for a couple of years before coming back to Clarke County, where he became a sheriff's office investigator focused on narcotics cases.
He helped to establish the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force and the regional FBI Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force. He also assisted the FBI following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Roper considers one of his major accomplishments as Clarke County's sheriff — if not the biggest one — to be obtaining Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission accreditation for the sheriff's office in 2011.
The commission is affiliated with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (VDCJS). Accreditation basically is the top honor the state can bestow on a local police department or sheriff's office. Achieving it means complying with numerous best practices standards in areas ranging from traffic law enforcement to criminal investigations to budgeting.
Although violent crimes have been rare in Clarke County, the sheriff's office has responded to many other types of crimes during Roper's tenure, including ones involving illegal drugs, intoxicated drivers, domestic violence and property damage. Responding to vehicle accidents and other traffic infractions has been constant, he said.
Roper admitted being worried at times about whether the sheriff's office had enough resources to cover the county efficiently.
“I’m always asking myself, ‘Am I paying enough attention to all parts of the county?’” he said.
He also has striven for the sheriff's office to provide quality service to whoever needed its assistance, whether they be county residents or visitors.
“I know that when law enforcement is on scene, the people we speak with are under enormous stress,” said Roper. “We do our work with professionalism as well as compassion, and we let them know that no matter the situation, everything is going to be OK.”
In 2016, Roper joined the state’s Criminal Justice Services Board, a 32-member group with representatives from the state and local governments, the private security industry, the General Assembly and the public. It serves as the VDCJS' policy board.
Roper also is on the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, Virginia Center for Policing Innovation and the Northwestern Regional Jail Authority.
For many years, he was on the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute Board. He served as its president for a term.
He said he intends to continue serving on some board and commissions after he retires.
Roper will further discuss his retirement plans during an event at 4 p.m. Friday in front of the county courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
