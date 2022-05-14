BERRYVILLE — Four graduating seniors at Clarke County High School are being considered for this year’s Rosemont Leadership Award.
Rebecca Camacho-Bruno, Kathleen Pine, Bella Stem and Taryn Lee Ann Tuttle were nominated for the $10,000 scholarship by CCHS students and teachers.
The winner will be announced during the school’s Senior Recognition Night at 6 p.m. May 22.
A committee of community leaders evaluates and selects each year’s winner. This year’s committee is comprised of Matthew Bass, an attorney and the Berryville District member on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors; Lauren McKay Cummings, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition; Gwendolyn Malone, a retired Clarke County teacher; John Milleson, retired president of the Bank of Clarke County; and Tony Roper, the county’s sheriff.
The Rosemont Leadership Award is intended to recognize the graduate with the most leadership potential. It’s the largest scholarship awarded through the Clarke County Education Foundation, an independent organization dedicated to promoting, expanding and augmenting educational opportunities for students and staff in the county’s public schools.
Given annually since 2018, the award is the successor to the Star Leadership Award presented by the former Byrd Newspapers. Biff Genda, owner of Historic Rosemont Manor in Berryville, contributes $5,000 toward the scholarship each year, with the foundation contributing an equal amount from fundraising efforts.
“Mr. Genda’s generosity allows for this tradition to live on in our awesome Clarke County community, and we are so incredibly grateful for his partnership,” said foundation Executive Director Beth Williams.
Camacho-Bruno is senior class president at CCHS and a member of DECA, Interact, the Spanish Club and the National Honor Society. As a member of the girls’ varsity soccer team, she was on the 2021 Virginia Class 2 Girls Soccer State Champion team. She plans to attend Virginia Tech and major in political science and minor in business. She aspires to become an immigration lawyer.
Pine has played soccer and basketball, and she has participated in both the 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs, which led to her volunteering with the Clarke Agriculture Learning Foundation. She is president of DECA, secretary of the Student Council Association and a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of West Georgia Honors College to study biology. While there, she plans to play on the Women’s Division II soccer team as a goalkeeper.
Stem has played junior varsity and varsity softball as well as varsity volleyball. A DECA member for four years, she has been an officer for two. She is a member of Interact, the Student Ambassador Program, the yearbook staff (of which she currently is co-editor), the National Honor Society, the National Art Honor Society and the Widget Cup team. She plans to study industrial design at Kean University as a member of its honors program and play Division III volleyball there.
Tuttle, an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate, is vice president of the National Honor Society. Throughout high school, she has participated in the Scholastic Bowl team and the Student Ambassador Program, and she has mentored younger students. She plans to study political philosophy at the University of Virginia and eventually become a lawyer.
Since it was established in 1991, the Education Foundation has provided more than $3 million in student scholarships, teacher grants and other awards via a combination of raising funds and using endowment income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.