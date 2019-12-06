BERRYVILLE — Historic Rosemont will hold three Christmas open houses that will support a different non-profit organization each night.
These events will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 16 Rosemont Manor Lane in Berryville.
Guests will see the historic manor, as well as its new venue, Historic Rosemont Springs, both decorated for the holidays.
This year’s open house schedule is as follows:
Dec. 9 – FISH of Clarke County (www.fishofclarke.org)
Dec. 10 – Clarke County Education Foundation (www.ccefinc.org)
Dec. 11 – Blue Ridge Hospice (www. brhospice.org)
Santa will visit on Dec. 10 and 11.
"We are looking forward to opening Rosemont to the public again this year to support three wonderful non-profit organizations," said Historic Rosemont owner Biff Genda in a press release. "We’re also opening our new venue, the Historic Rosemont Springs barn, for the public to view.”
During the self-guided tours, guests will view the Georgian-style mansion as it shines with elaborate Christmas decorations. Also decorated for the holidays is the Rosemont Springs Amish-built barn, which will feature a photo booth provided by Repeatable DJ and Photo Booth Services.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Memories.”
Representatives from the evening’s featured charity will be on hand with information about its organization. Historic Rosemont Manor staff will also be available to answer questions about the history of the home, which was built in 1811.
New for this year, enter to win a free tea for two, as well as a grand prize of an overnight stay at Rosemont Manor.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets are available at the door at each event. For more information contact Historic Rosemont Manor at 540-955-2834 or any of the featured charities.
