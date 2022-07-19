A chance to be near family, a chance to swing the bat, a chance to be part of a frequent Women's College World Series participant — there's plenty for Ivy Rosenberry to like about Oklahoma State University.
The 2020 James Wood graduate and rising junior pitcher announced Monday night that she is transferring from one national top-10 softball team to another, as she is leaving Virginia Tech to play for the Cowgirls.
Located in Stillwater, Okla., Oklahoma State advanced to its third straight NCAA Division I College World Series under seventh-year head coach Kenny Gajewski and finished with 48-14 record and No. 4 national ranking in two major polls this spring. The Hokies — who were ranked third heading into the NCAA Tournament — saw their season ended by Florida in the Super Regionals, two games to one. Virginia Tech finished 46-10 and with a No. 9 ranking.
In a phone interview Monday night, Rosenberry said she's looking forward to a fresh start to a state she considers a home. Rosenberry's mother Kim is from Oklahoma, and Ivy said Kim is planning on moving there. Kim's relatives mostly live around Ardmore, which is two and a half hours south of Stillwater.
"Blacksburg, I wasn't too happy there anymore, and it was time for a change," Rosenberry said. "After speaking with Coach G a little bit, he just gave me a real good opportunity, almost too good to pass up, just to play at a program that has a chance at winning the World Series over the next few years."
Rosenberry said she entered the transfer portal a few days into June, and she eventually received scholarship offers from more than 30 schools. Rosenberry did not want to specify Oklahoma State's scholarship offer, but she said, "I'll getting plenty taken care of."
In addition to receiving a strong financial package, Rosenberry could also see more playing time in more ways than one at OSU. Oklahoma State is losing its No. 2 and No. 3 pitchers — both of whom were fifth-year graduate students in 2022 — and the Cowgirls are going to give Rosenberry a chance to swing the bat as a designated hitter, a scenario that Virginia Tech was hesitant to explore. In Rosenberry's last high school season in 2019, she hit .500 (29-for-58) with an area-best seven home runs and 26 RBIs.
In going 46-10 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title title with a 21-2 record, Virginia Tech was even better in 2022 than it was in 2021, when the Hokies went 37-15 (23-11) and also advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals.
From an individual standpoint, Rosenberry's 2022 season was not as satisfying as 2021, though.
As a freshman, Rosenberry ranked second on Virginia Tech's pitching staff in innings (51) and starts (10, making 13 total appearances). She posted a 7-4 record, 3.16 ERA, 29 strikeouts and five walks and tossed four complete games and two shutouts.
As a sophomore, Rosenberry had a five-inning no-hitter against Longwood on March 22 in which she walked two batters and struck out four, but that was just one of two starts for her and more than a quarter of her 19-inning season total over 11 games (Rosenberry finished with a 2-0 record, 5.16 ERA, 18 strikeouts and nine walks). Keely Rochard (204 innings) and freshman Emma Lemley (139) wound up dominating the workload. Rosenberry was third on the team in innings.
"I was behind two people, one who was already an All-American [in Rochard], and one who has the potential to be [an All-American]," Rosenberry said.
Still, Rosenberry said it meant a lot be a part of such a successful team — Virginia Tech had never hosted an NCAA Regional or Super Regional before this year — and she tried her hardest to contribute.
"At the end of the day, everybody has an impact on the team," Rosenberry said. "You might not be the starting pitcher, but I took innings off of Keely's arm and Emma's arm [to rest them] at Regionals and Super Regionals. And in the bullpen, we push each other every day."
Rosenberry wants to make an immediate impact at Oklahoma State. Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year and redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell made 28 of the Cowgirls' 62 starts this year and threw 189.2 innings. But graduate students Miranda Elish (104 innings, 16 starts) and Morgan Day (104.2 innings, 17 starts) saw plenty of action.
Elish also got to swing the bat, leading Oklahoma State in batting average (.344) and on-base percentage (.460) while recording seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 159 plate appearances. Rosenberry would also like to be dual threat after never having the chance to step to the plate at Virginia Tech.
"They didn't really like pitchers hitting [at Virginia Tech]," Rosenberry said. "Coach Gajewski gave me the option to hit, and that's a big deal in my book. I had over 30 offers throughout this whole process, and almost all of them gave me the option to hit. That was something I did want to ask about whenever I was looking into schools."
Though Rosenberry wasn't as happy as she wanted to be at Virginia Tech at the end, she's glad she got to spend two years with the Hokies. She'll always remember moments like throwing the no-hitter against Longwood and coming on in relief against UCLA in the Super Regionals as a freshman, when she pitched two shutout innings.
"I'm very thankful for everything Virginia Tech did for me," Rosenberry said. "I got two years of academics. I grew as a person. I got two years of building myself, being away from home in college and independent. And I became a better softball player. But now, I'm ready to wear [OSU] orange."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.