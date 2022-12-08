WINCHESTER — Five new Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies hit the streets this week after graduating on Nov. 22 from the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Middletown.
In many ways, all five of these new officers are remarkably similar. They each excelled in the 20-week training program, they each have a strong desire to serve the community and they each are willing to accept the potential dangers that come with the job.
But one of the deputies understands the dangers more than most people ever could. That's because his father was a police officer who died in the line of duty.
The young deputy's name is Ricky Timbrook II. His father was Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky Timbrook, who was shot and killed while pursuing a criminal suspect on Oct. 29, 1999. The officer died in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 1999, less that two months before his only child was born.
The 22-year-old Timbrook, who will celebrate his 23rd birthday later this month, is reluctant to talk about why he followed in the footsteps of a father he never met, because he doesn't want to be treated any differently than any of the other four academy graduates recently hired by the Sheriff's Office. They all worked equally hard to complete their training, he said, and they all are equally deserving of the public's recognition.
The four new deputies serving Frederick County along with Timbrook are Josiah Davis, Christian Massey, Zachary Morris and Carlen Klimes.
"I couldn't ask for a better group of people," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said.
"They've just meshed like the best of friends since the day they met," added Sheriff's Office Maj. Steve Hawkins. "They've pushed each other to be better."
Earlier this week, four of the five new hires — Klimes was working with his training officer — sat down in the Frederick County Public Safety Building on Coverstone Drive to talk about why they decided to put their lives on the line to keep the community safe.
The new guys
Davis, 24, grew up wanting to be a cop.
"It was a dream I had," the Pennsylvania native and Slippery Rock University graduate said. "I was always taught to help people."
Massey, a 21-year-old Air Force veteran who grew up in Warren County, said he decided to become a deputy after getting acquainted with the profession in an unfortunate way: One of his loved ones served several stints in jail.
Massey was a mechanic in the Air Force but said being a law enforcement officer is much better. When asked why he chose the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, he said, "It's the best agency around."
Morris, 22, grew up in Maryland and graduated from Shenandoah University, where he studied cybersecurity. He said he always knew he wanted a career in law enforcement.
"It's a great way to help out a community I've been a part of the past couple of years," Morris said.
Timbrook is a Millbrook High School graduate who chose a career in law enforcement because he grew up surrounded by caring, compassionate cops. Ever since his father died, law enforcement officers have been there to help him and his mother.
"I always had officers from the Winchester Police Department and Frederick County Sheriff's Office as role models," the James Madison University graduate said. "Growing up, I thought if there's such a tight community within that [profession] where they would do so much to help a fallen officer's son, I couldn't think of a better line of work to get into."
Timbrook made that decision knowing better than most that law enforcement can be a dangerous profession.
"The benefits of this job far outweigh the risks," he said. "That factor does not cross my mind."
The camaraderie between these former cadets remains strong, so much so that they all volunteered last week to be tasered.
"It's a good thing to experience," Davis said. "In the real world, if we ever have to deploy our tasers, we'll know what they're experiencing and, more importantly, how we'll react to it."
And how was it?
"Complete neurological/muscle incapacitation," Timbrook said.
Ricky's story
Anyone who was there the night Sgt. Ricky Timbrook was killed will never forget the scene, which resembled a war zone.
Law enforcement officers and prosecuting attorneys from across the region converged in downtown Winchester on the night of Oct. 29, 1999, and a police helicopter circled overhead and searched for the person who shot Timbrook during a foot pursuit in the 300 block of East Piccadilly Street.
The 32-year-old Timbrook died a few hours later, in the early morning hours of Oct. 30, 1999, making him the first Winchester Police Department officer to be killed in the line of duty.
Following a massive overnight search, the shooter was found shortly before sunrise hiding in the basement of a house at 305 E. Piccadilly St. Edward Nathaniel Bell was later convicted for Sgt. Timbrook's murder and executed by lethal injection on Feb. 19, 2009, at the age of 44.
Ricky Timbrook II hadn't been born when his dad died. In the years since, he has become familiar with many of the people who worked on his father's case, including the person who is now his boss.
Millholland was an investigator with the Winchester Police Department when Sgt. Timbrook was killed. Starting on the day his colleague died and continuing to today, Millholland kept tabs on his fallen friend's child and widow.
"I've known him since he was a baby," Millholland said. "He truly is an asset [to the Sheriff's Office]. I admire him for choosing this career."
Millholland left the Winchester Police Department after being elected Winchester sheriff in November 2001. He retired and moved to Florida after his third term ended on Dec. 31, 2013, but returned a short time later and was elected sheriff of Frederick County in November 2015. He is currently serving his second four-year term and said he is not planning on retiring again for quite some time.
The area where Sgt. Timbrook was killed has since been transformed and now includes two facilities named for him: Timbrook Park and the Timbrook Public Safety Center, which houses the Winchester Police Department. An annual holiday effort to collect food and toys for underprivileged children was also created and conducted for 20 years in his name.
But the younger Timbrook said he never felt pressured to live up to his father's legacy. He attributes that to the love, compassion and protection of his mother, Kelly Timbrook-Weart, and the man she married in 2011, Kris Weart.
"I always felt I was able to be my own person," Timbrook said. "It's very important to me to keep my father's name in the community ... but I also think at the end of the day, it's important that I have my own image."
As for his mother, who was widowed at a young age with a baby to raise, "I think she's an incredible woman, a strong woman," Timbrook said. "I don't know how she did it, to be completely honest with you. She's the toughest person I know."
Timbrook added that his mom supported his decision to go into law enforcement.
"She's always been the type of mom where if I wanted to do something, she would support me," he said. "She's the best mom I could ask for."
Timbrook also praised Weart for providing love and guidance without question or hesitation.
"He's one of my best friends," Timbrook said. "Growing up, he taught me sports. My mom's a vegetarian so he showed me all the cool foods I had never seen, like corn dogs."
When Timbrook decided to pursue a career in law enforcement, he knew he wanted to work for Millholland at the Sheriff's Office.
"Growing up, I got to know the sheriff very well," said Timbrook, who interned at the Sheriff's Office two years ago. "From the supervisors all the way down to the deputies, I couldn't think of a better agency to work for."
Out in the streets
The five new deputies spent the first week or so at the Sheriff's Office learning about their responsibilities and working with training officers. This week, they participated in their first patrols.
"There's a lot I have to learn, there's a lot I'm going to be introduced to and there's going to be a lot of things that I might not have expected to get into," Davis said.
"You never know what the next call's going to be," Hawkins said. For example, Frederick County deputies rescued a horse from a swimming pool last week. Hawkins, who has been a police officer for more than 30 years, said it was the first time he had experienced a situation like that.
From this point forward, every workday will offer these young deputies the promise of bringing relief to a person in distress and the threat of encountering someone who means harm.
"That's what makes this job so enticing for me," Massey said. "You never really know on a day-to-day basis what it's going to be."
