WINCHESTER — Rouss City Hall was filled this week with dozens of people wanting an up-close look at the extensive renovations that have been made to the building over the past two-and-a-half years.
Construction of City Hall began in May 1900. Over the nearly 120 years since then, it was altered and revamped several times to accommodate the services needed for a growing municipality, with the most significant changes being made in 1986.
Only a small portion of the four-story building was needed for government operations when it opened in March 1901, said Chuck Swartz of Reader and Swartz Architects, the Winchester firm that oversaw the current renovations that began in September 2017, during a Rouss City Hall Reveal event on Wednesday.
The city's police department and jail cells were on the first floor, a courtroom was on the second and a Masonic temple was on the fourth.
The third and fourth floors also included a stage, auditorium and balcony for live theatrical performances. Some of the notable celebrities that appeared there in the early 20th century were Academy Award winner Mary Pickford and composer John Philip Sousa.
Over time, Rouss City Hall evolved. The police department, jail cells and courtroom moved to different facilities, the Masonic temple shut down and the theater closed when audience members were lured away by the movies.
"As the government got larger, the city started stealing back larger pieces of the building [in the 1960s and '70s]," Swartz said. "They started putting walls in ... and dropping ceilings. The place just got to be awful."
A 1986 renovation and restoration brought unity to the hodgepodge of changes, but the alterations made to the building were very much a product of their time.
"They loved teal and aqua colors [in the 1980s] ... and they loved columns," Swartz said. "Think about offices in 1986 and how many computers were in them. Hardly any."
As computers became prevalent, city officials had to wire Rouss City Hall with ethernet cables and upgraded power supplies.
"It was just an insane spaghetti," Swartz said. "We had to take all that out and rewire the entire building."
The current $3.2 million renovation has brought Rouss City Hall into the 21st century while simultaneously restoring many of the building's historic features — staircases, flooring, ornate columns, molding, brick walls and more — that had been covered up or hidden during previous alterations.
"If it was from 1900, if it was original ... we wanted to make it real and visceral," Swartz said. "You can see it, feel it, touch it."
Officials relocated offices to make the building more user friendly for visitors. Departments that deal with the public on a regular basis — Planning, Zoning, Inspections, Code Enforcement and Engineering — are on the third floor while departments that see fewer visitors — Finance, Innovation and Information Services, Communications and the city manager's office — moved to the fourth floor.
"The third and fourth floors are pretty much new," Swartz said.
Down on the first floor, the area that once housed jail cells is now a conference room. A door that led to a guard's adjacent quarters can again be seen after being walled in decades ago.
The first floor is also home to Winchester's Human Resources Department. Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager Corey MacKnight said designs for the department were altered at the last minute after contractors with Lantz Construction Co. of Winchester discovered a brick archway that, for reasons no one today can recall, had been hidden behind sheets of drywall.
The second floor is divided into an upper and a lower level. The lower level features City Council chambers in the former courtroom, with the mayor's office and a private meeting room connected to its west side.
A grim reminder of Winchester's segregated past can still be seen in council chambers. City Planning Director Timothy Youmans said a small, enclosed cluster of seats near the room's main entrance was designated for African Americans who attended proceedings in the courtroom.
The upper level of the second floor is the only part of City Hall that has not been transformed. That's because the Treasurer's and Commissioner of the Revenue's offices currently there are moving next month to the city-owned Creamery Building at 21-25 S. Kent St. Once the spaces are vacated, MacKnight said, Lantz Construction will be able to complete the renovation project.
"It really is a neat place," MacKnight said of the revamped but still evolving Rouss City Hall. "It turned out beautiful."
