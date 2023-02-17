WINCHESTER — Winchester officials are hitting the streets to share information about local government operations.
The initiative is called Rouss on the Road (a reference to Rouss City Hall) and the first session is today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the food court in Apple Blossom Mall.
"Rouss on the Road was conceptualized as a community outreach event to bring City Hall to the people," Winchester Communications Manager Caitlin Squires said on Thursday. "This is a way to educate people about the roles of different departments and introduce the community to staff they might not otherwise interact with."
Squires said today's Rouss on the Road will spotlight Winchester's Department of Social Services, Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department. Other facets of city government will be the focus of future sessions.
Department of Social Services representatives will not only talk about their work in the community, they'll also offer giveaways and share safe sleeping tips for new parents with infants.
"They'll have a crib set up and it's going to be interactive," Squires said. "It's focusing a lot on the prevention of suffocation and SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome)."
Fire and Rescue personnel will be on hand to give people pointers on administering CPR to an adult or child whose heart has stopped. Squires said several resuscitation "Manikins" will be available for use, and participants will be able to see how well they're doing by following their progress on a video monitor.
Additionally, the Winchester Police Department will be bringing one of its most popular officers. Leo, the department's therapy dog, will give a tail-wagging greeting to all Rouss on the Road attendees.
"Who can resist Leo?" Squires said about the K9 officer whose job is to provide comfort to people in crisis.
Squires said future Rouss on the Road events are in the works, but she's not certain which departments will be spotlighted next.
"We've got some cool ideas," she said. "Stay tuned to the city's Facebook page (facebook.com/winchestervagov). We'll have a schedule up soon."
