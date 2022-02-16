WOODSTOCK — Robin Patton said she always envisioned that she would one day own her own restaurant.
After purchasing what is now known as Route 11 Diner at 1296 S. Main St. along Route 11 in Woodstock, that dream has come true.
Patton and her husband Duane purchased the old Caramelized diner last March and officially changed the name to Route 11 Diner in January.
“We definitely wanted to incorporate the name ‘diner.’ We started tossing around names with our family, since this is a family business,” Robin Patton said. “We landed on Route 11 Diner because it kind of made sense. If people are traveling through, Route 11 is a road that’s kind of familiar.”
The diner focuses on homemade, southern comfort recipes.
“We kind of fed off the menu a lot. We kept their menu mostly, but we made things our own,” Patton said. “Our main focus was that we wanted to do homemade food. We wanted to keep things the way we grew up around food. This area, they love homemade food. We wanted a diner for the locals and for people traveling, a place where they could get that homemade food and family feel.”
Burgers are the Route 11 Diner’s biggest special, and the restaurant has a burger special every Friday afternoon. It also has daily lunch and dinner specials.
The diner is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
One of Patton’s first jobs was working with an older lady in Strasburg, where she started learning how to cook. That led to a passion for cooking, and Patton wound up working mostly in the restaurant business after that.
The Pattons’ daughter, Casey Orndorff, started washing dishes in a restaurant when she was a teenager and followed in her mother’s footsteps, building her own love for homemade cuisine and restaurant life.
“To be honest, I don’t have anything to compare our cooking style to. I’ve always cooked that way,” said Orndorff, who serves as a jack-of-all-trades in the back of the house. “We always taste our dishes, add things to them and fix it up to taste the way we think it should taste.”
Orndorff referenced the restaurant’s Sloppy Joe recipe, saying you could easily brown hamburger and add a can of Manwich to it. But she's never eaten it that way and always made her own version of it.
“Once you’re used to eating everything homemade, you don’t want anything else,” she said.
That style of cooking, coupled with owning a local restaurant, creates a sense of pride. That helps build a reputation within the community, Patton and Orndorff said.
“We went to a basketball game last week and someone stopped us to tell us they had dinner here and that it was awesome,” Orndorff said. “Hearing that, you feel great about it.”
Moving forward, Route 11 Diner is working to partner with DoorDash and the staff has been doing a lot with the community, especially local sports teams. Patton said they would like to partner with more community organizations in the future.
For more information, visit the Route 11 Diner Facebook page.
