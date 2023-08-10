Fill up that gas tank! The 18th annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend. With over 43 miles of vendor and business sales, bargain hunters are sure to find a few great deals along the country roads.
Helen Arbogast, a clerk at the Shenandoah Valley Flea Market in Edinburg, is looking forward to once again welcoming crawlers to the Shenandoah Valley. Arbogast, who has participated in the crawl herself, said the day is filled with lots of fun as shoppers seek to find one-of-a-kind items.
“Everyone is happy. Everyone is in a good mood,” Arbogast gleefully said. “I mean there are some people that are unhappy with the traffic and will complain that they can’t leave. But once you’re here there is no reason to leave the flea market because there’s just so much here to see!”
Arbogast said it’s really exciting when people come with their trailers looking for furniture at good prices.
“They bring cattle trucks and fill them up too!,” she said laughing.
The flea market is one of 12 stops along the Route 11 Yard Crawl that will host a large numbers of vendors, both indoors and outdoors, as well as food trucks and outdoor fun. The crawl typically begins in New Market and extends to Stephens City. Other stops along the way include George’s Auctions in Woodstock, The Strasburg Emporium, Cedar Creek Battlefield Museum & Visitors Center in Middletown and the Family Drive-In in Stephens City.
For the first time, the Strasburg Visitors Center will welcome more than 20 vendors to Hupp’s Hill as an opportunity to bring some traffic to the center, said Brian McKee, the town’s engagement specialist. McKee said he hopes the spot will bring attention to smaller vendors who might not have a spot on Route 11.
“I think the crawl kind of slows down the community pace,” he said. “I know there are some impatient people, but for the most part everybody is under the impression this is what we’re doing this weekend — we’re crawling. It’s fun to be able to slow down, stop and kind of rubber neck a little bit to see and say, “Oh, that looks fun — let’s stop there.’”
While the official start is Saturday, vendors will begin popping up earlier along the route, offering opportunities for shoppers looking for bargains.
Looking to win a free Yard Crawl T-shirt? Shoppers are encouraged to participate in the Yard Crawl scavenger hunt, which highlights small businesses in the Shenandoah Valley. Using the free Traipse app, crawlers must visit at least five local businesses and find the Yard Crawl flyer hidden somewhere in the business. After entering a special keyword, they move on to the next challenge.
As for what to bring to the Yard Crawl? Arbogast and McKee both said bring water and patience.
“And to expect the unexpected,” he added. “I found so many cool, unique things I never would have thought to go shopping for. People really bring things out of the woodwork to sell. It’s like antiquing at its best.”
The crawl is made possible through a partnership of the towns of Stephens City, Middletown, Strasburg, Toms Brook, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson and New Market along with the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
Arbogast said there’s nothing quite like the yard crawl. She wishes every weekend was a busy as Saturday will be. Thousands of shoppers will be out as the sun comes up, seeking treasures for as far as the eye can see.
