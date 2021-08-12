Vanessa Jackson said her granny set up a space at the Route 11 Yard Crawl every year since it began 16 years ago.
This year, Jackson will be setting up her own space with memories of her granny, who died last September.
“We set up together every year once I moved back,” said Jackson, who spent several years in Texas before moving to Mount Jackson. “But this will be the first Yard Crawl without her.”
The 16th Route 11 Yard Crawl, which will feature more than 40 miles of yard sales along U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) from Stephens City to New Market, is officially scheduled for Saturday, but some yard sales have already begun and may continue through the weekend.
The Yard Crawl is billed as Virginia’s largest yard sale, offering hundreds of individual yard sales and food trucks. It’s a partnership of the towns of Strasburg, Woodstock, Edinburg, Mount Jackson and New Market, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah County Tourism Office.
Organizers encourage bargain hunters to download and use the Traipse application on their smartphones to take advantage of special deals at participating businesses along the Yard Crawl route.
Yard Crawl-goers can find vendors selling items at locations such as Newtown Commons and the old schoolhouse in Stephens City, Family Drive-In near Stephens City, Appellant Raceway Park in Kernstown, Cedar Creek Battlefield Museum and Visitor Center in Middletown, Tim’s Garage in Strasburg, Abba’s House My Church in Woodstock, Chicken Run Storage in New Market and the Edinburg Mill in Edinburg, to name a few.
Ashley Sontag, operations manager and curator for the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation, said the organization has reserved 25 vendor spaces. Proceeds from vendor fees will benefit the foundation. Sontag said she hopes to draw bargain hunters while raising awareness about the foundation’s museum and information about its annual large-scale Civil War reenactment set for Oct. 16 and 17.
The Yard Crawl gives many people a chance to get rid of some of their unwanted stuff.
“I usually have a minimum of eight 6-foot tables full of stuff and maybe a few random totes of toys,” Jackson said. “I save up and also use it as a great opportunity to de-clutter.”
The event draws bargain hunters from miles away.
“We’ve been having callers for weeks getting excited to visit us,” said Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Baroncelli. “They want to know where to stay and other activities to take part in while they’re here.”
Baltimore resident Erin Stine is among those out-of-towners. She said the Yard Crawl is something she’s wanted to do for awhile.
Yard sales, estate sales, rummage sales and the like have always held a special place in Stine’s heart. She said her father used to take her to sales when she was younger and she’s always “loved the hunt.”
“My two boys (ages 7 and 10) and husband come with me now, but a lot of yard sales don’t have the volume or unique items I am looking for,” Stine said. “I’ve heard (the Yard Crawl) is miles of yard sales/flea markets and I love that it’s consolidated in one area.”
Stine said her family is making a trip of it as they plan to head to Luray Caverns while staying in Harrisonburg overnight. She said they plan to be yard saling by 7 a.m. Saturday.
