WINCHESTER — A Frederick County man with a history of mental illness will spend the next 25 years in prison for beating his grandmother to death over a can of beans.
Twenty-year-old David Austin Rowe was sentenced Thursday afternoon in Frederick County Circuit Court for the Aug. 28, 2021, second-degree murder of Dianna Lynne Swaner, his 63-year-old grandmother who had been allowing him to stay in a trailer on her property on Quail Run Lane.
Judge Alexander Iden imposed a total prison term of 40 years but suspended 15 years of the sentence. That aligns with an October plea agreement between prosecutors and Rowe's defense attorney, Collin Andrew Heffern, that capped the amount of time the defendant would serve at 25 years.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Robbins said Virginia's sentencing guidelines recommended a prison term of 21 years 7 months for Rowe, but the final decision was left up to Iden. The judge chose to exceed the guidelines due to the severity of Rowe's crime.
Once Rowe is released from custody, he will spend five years on supervised probation followed by another five years of unsupervised probation.
Court records state Rowe has a history of mental illness and violent outbursts. He had been a ward of the Virginia Department of Social Services since his mother died in 2015, and his sometimes troubling behavior caused him to be removed from several group homes overseen by the state.
On April 9, 2021, the then-18-year-old Rowe was charged with assaulting his grandmother while in Winchester. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in Winchester General District Court and received a 12-month jail sentence, all of which was suspended.
In August 2021, about a week before Swaner's murder, Rowe was homeless and staying at the Winchester Rescue Mission's shelter on North Cameron Street. However, he had to be removed from the mission for reportedly threatening to kill members of the nonprofit's staff.
Rowe was taken to Winchester Medical Center and, due to his erratic behavior, was held there under an eight-hour emergency custody order. During his hospital stay, Rowe received medication and was able to calm down, so officials did not detain him further.
But he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and refused to wear a face mask, so he could not return to the Rescue Mission. Instead, Swaner said her grandson could temporarily stay in the trailer she owned next to her Quail Run Lane home.
According to an arrest report from Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy B.J. Hazelwood, Rowe went into his grandmother's house on Aug. 28, 2021, to get something to eat.
"Rowe stated that he reached for a can of beans and Swaner stopped him," Hazelwood wrote. "Rowe stated he then punched Swaner in the head closed fisted with his left hand, then grabbed Swaner from her chair and rammed her head into the television."
Rowe also shoved Swaner's head into the corner of a fireplace and struck her with a candle in a glass jar, Hazelwood wrote. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and deputies.
Rowe was taken into custody and ordered held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
After Rowe became an inmate, Heffern raised concerns about his client's mental health and suggested he may not be competent to stand trial. In November 2021, Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Kimberly M. Athey appointed clinical psychologist William T. McKenna to evaluate Rowe.
After McKenna deemed Rowe competent in May 2022, Athey forwarded the case to a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury, which returned a second-degree murder indictment against him the next month.
Robbins has said Rowe will receive appropriate medication while in prison and, if necessary, additional mental health services.
