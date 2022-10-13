WINCHESTER — A 19-year-old Frederick County man has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother.
Dianna Lynne Swaner, 63, was beat to death on Aug. 28, 2021, in her home at 1344 Quail Run Lane by her grandson, David Austin Rowe, who had been staying in a trailer on her property.
Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Robbins said Rowe admitted his guilt during a Thursday morning hearing in Frederick County Circuit Court under the terms of a plea agreement that caps the maximum amount of time he can spend in prison at 25 years.
Rowe is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Jan. 19 following completion of a pre-sentence report. Robbins said a preliminary calculation using Virginia’s sentencing guidelines indicates a recommended prison term of 21 years 7 months, but a judge will make the final determination.
In Virginia, second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony that carries a minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum term of 40 years.
Court records state Rowe has a history of mental illness and violent outbursts. He had been a ward of the Virginia Department of Social Services since his mother died in 2015. His sometimes troubling behavior caused him to be removed from several group homes overseen by Social Services.
On April 9, 2021, the then-18-year-old Rowe was charged with assaulting his grandmother while in Winchester. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery in Winchester General District Court and received a 12-month jail sentence, all of which was suspended.
In August 2021, about a week before Swaner’s murder, Rowe was staying at the Winchester Rescue Mission's homeless shelter on North Cameron Street but had to be removed for allegedly threatening to kill members of the nonprofit’s staff. He was then placed under an eight-hour emergency custody order at Winchester Medical Center.
Brandan Thomas, executive director of the Rescue Mission, has said Rowe is fine when he takes his medication but can become violent and erratic when he does not. During his eight-hour stay at Winchester Medical Center, Rowe received medication and calmed down so officials had no reason to detain him further.
However, Rowe tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and refused to wear a face mask, so he could not return to the Rescue Mission. Instead, Swaner said he could temporarily stay in the trailer she owned next to her Quail Run Lane home.
According to an arrest report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy B.J. Hazelwood, Rowe went into his grandmother’s house on Aug. 28, 2021, to get something to eat.
”Rowe stated that he reached for a can of beans and Swaner stopped him,” Hazelwood wrote. “Rowe stated he then punched Swaner in the head closed fisted with his left hand, then grabbed Swaner from her chair and rammed her head into the television.”
Rowe also shoved Swaner’s head into the corner of a fireplace and struck her with a candle in a glass jar, Hazelwood wrote. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and deputies.
After Rowe was taken into custody, his defense attorney, Collin Andrew Heffern, raised concerns about his client’s mental health and suggested he may not be competent to stand trial. In November, Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Kimberly M. Athey appointed clinical psychologist William T. McKenna to evaluate Rowe.
After Rowe was deemed competent in May, Athey forwarded the case to a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury, which returned a second-degree murder indictment against him on June 9.
Robbins said on Thursday that Rowe will receive appropriate medication and, if necessary, additional mental health services while he serves his prison sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.