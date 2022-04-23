featured
Royal attire: What the court of Queen Shenandoah XCV will be wearing
Latest AP News
- EU reaches landmark deal on hate speech, disinformation
- Russia's standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
- Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash
- Michigan GOP to pick candidates with Trump clout on the line
- Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
- US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks
- Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
- Arkansas governor looking at possible special session
- Nebraska governor candidate sues sex assault accuser
- Biden admin to promote availability of COVID antiviral pill
Local News
- Class act: Award-winning teacher saluted for fun, innovative style
- Wowed by WOW: Expo for eighth-graders showcases career possibilities
- Frederick Water considers water, sewer rate hikes
- Farm on the lawn
- Man recharged in child sex case
- Passenger killed in crash in Clarke County
- Clarke County, Frederick Water enter into Double Tollgate agreement
- Frederick County School Board plans for less funding
- Data reveal area's top destinations for out-of-town visitors
- Gooditis commends voter registrars following difficult elections
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.