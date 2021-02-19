WINCHESTER — Even though it fully complies with City Code and got a nod of approval from the Winchester Planning Commission, the city's Planning Department this week expressed displeasure with a revised site plan for a proposed Royal Farms convenience store at 914-928 Berryville Ave.
City staff members think the design could be better.
Pennoni Associates Inc., working on behalf of Royal Farms, recently discovered the site plan that was approved by city staff and the Winchester Planning Commission in October inadvertently placed the convenience store about a foot too close to its rear property boundary, so the plan was adjusted to shift the building forward 8 or 9 inches to satisfy Winchester's property setback requirements.
In doing so, the outdoor seating area in front of the store lost about 7 inches of width, leaving exactly 36 inches of room for customers to squeeze between picnic tables and posts at the front of the parking lot. According to city Planner David Stewart, that's enough clearance to allow easy access to the store's front door for most people, but it could be a tight squeeze for someone in a wheelchair or motorized scooter.
"The applicant is unwilling to move any other portion of the site," Stewart told the commission at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
When the site plan was first unveiled in September, it appeared to be in full compliance with city regulations and would not need to be the subject of a public hearing. However, the Planning Commission insisted on holding a hearing, a decision that could have forced the developer to make changes to the proposal if enough concerns were raised by citizens.
When the public hearing was held in October, no one expressed opposition to the proposal, so the Planning Commission, after making some minor adjustments to the design, approved it unanimously.
Before construction could begin, though, Pennoni Associates discovered the setback issue and updated the site plan. The update, which again complied with City Code, could have been approved administratively by Planning Department staff, but when those staffers took issue with the tight clearance at the front of the store, they sought the Planning Commission's guidance.
"It has been cleared by our building official as meeting code, but we at the staff level do not believe that it's an efficient or good layout for the front-door access to this facility," Stewart said on Tuesday.
Stewart and Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said they were primarily concerned about people with physical disabilities having enough room to pass between the posts and picnic tables en route to the store's front door. Thirty-six inches of clearance doesn't leave much wiggle room for wheelchairs and motorized scooters, most of which average between 27 and 32 inches in width.
"This doesn't make sense," Commissioner John Tagnesi said, noting that staff should be more focused on fixing the city's width standard instead of opposing the revised site plan.
"If you design this while looking at the code to see what you have to do, it's difficult for me to then say, 'Actually, you have to do more because it makes more sense,'" Commissioner Paul Richardson said. "I don't think there's a basis to deny it."
"We didn't think we would have to get down into this minutia with a zoning ordinance [update]," Youmans said, "but I guess we'll see how this works after it's built and maybe come back to the commission if there needs to be a standard for something that we think is just good, common sense."
"If we're uncomfortable with the standard, that's what needs to be examined," commission Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett said.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve Royal Farms's revised site plan. The convenience store is proposed to replace the now-vacant Pizza Hut and Camino Real restaurants on Berryville Avenue, but no opening date has been announced.
Royal Farms is a Baltimore-based convenience store chain that was founded in 1959. It currently operates more than 200 stores in the Mideast, with the closest to Winchester being at 260 Crooked Run Plaza in Front Royal.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
