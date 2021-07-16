WINCHESTER — After walking by Will Long on his way to the home Bridgeforth Field bullpen on Wednesday afternoon, Winchester Royals pitcher Kobe Head uttered the words, "greatest catcher ever."
Royals manager Mike Smith hasn't been surprised by the defensive excellence displayed this summer by Long, who also played for the Royals in their last season in 2019.
The offensive contributions are another matter.
In 64 career games over three seasons at NCAA Division I Tennessee Tech, Long has four home runs, 20 RBIs, 18 runs and has never hit above .250.
In four straight games from July 5-9, Long nearly surpassed his career collegiate numbers by hitting four home runs and recording a ridiculous 19 RBIs. He went 10 for 19 — recording at least two hits in every game — and scored nine runs.
That's just the hottest stretch of a summer in which Long has been one of the Valley Baseball League's best hitters. Heading into Friday night's game against Purcellville, the VBL All-Star ranks seventh in the VBL in batting average (.353, 30 for 85), is tied for fifth in home runs (six), fourth in RBIs (34), 13th in walks (19), fifth in slugging percentage (.635) and fourth in on-base percentage (.477).
Smith moved Long up to third in the batting order on July 9 for the last game of that torrid four-game stretch, and the Limestone, Tenn., resident has stayed there since.
With the league's leading two hitters in Nate Furman (.427 average) and Austin Bulman (.393) in front of him, Long shouldn't have a shortage of opportunities to add to his totals over the final nine regular-season games for the Royals (15-17). Long's potent bat has resulted in Smith writing his name in the lineup for 28 of 30 games, with Long serving as the designated hitter or first baseman when he's not catching.
"When he came here, I was watching him early on, and I could tell he had gotten stronger," said Smith of Long, who plans on becoming a strength and conditioning coach whenever his baseball career ends. "He definitely lives in the weight room, and the power in his bat has gotten better."
Though Long's on-base percentage shows he knows how to be patient (even though he only hit .250 in 34 games this spring for Tennessee Tech, he had a strong .374 OBP), he feels his aggressive approach is what's fueling his success in Winchester.
"You're not going to get many good pitches to hit," Long said. "Being aggressive early [in the at-bat] has been paying off so far."
As evidenced by Long's interest in strength and conditioning — the 6-foot-3, 220-pound player will be an intern in that department for Tennessee Tech this year, then will go to graduate school for it — he's no stranger to hard work.
Long said his father Kevin and brother John instilled that work ethic in him. John was a shortstop who played two years at NCAA Division II Tusculum College in Tennessee in 2015 and 2016.
"[John] might be 5-9, 5-10 on a good day," Long said. "Being the short guy, having to work twice as hard as everybody for everything that he got ... just seeing his work ethic, that really helped me to get where I am now."
That work ethic has helped Long become a dependable catcher. Long took up the position at age 7 when no one else on his pitching machine team volunteered to play the position.
"I just like being involved with every pitch," Long said. "I can be a leader back there. Everybody feeds off the energy of the catcher. I just enjoy influencing every play."
Smith said Long does a tremendous job of blocking pitches, and has a quick release when throwing to bases. Head is impressed with Long's ability to frame pitches that should be balls into strikes.
But what stands out the most to Smith is how well Long interacts with the pitchers.
"He communicates with them more than a lot of catchers I've seen," Smith said. "If something's not right, he'll make an adjustment. Our pitchers all love to throw to Will."
"He looks our for everybody," said Head, a sophomore at Texas Southern University. "I love him catching me. I wish we went to the same school."
Whether it's for Tennessee Tech or the Winchester Royals, Long wants the pitching staff to know he's behind them.
"I just try to get to know them personally," Long said. "It's a pitcher and catcher together. I want them to know I'm there with them, and I'm in the fight with them."
Other factors that are contributing to Long's offensive success this summer is getting more at-bats than he had at Tennessee Tech — Long shared time with another catcher and saw action in 34 of 47 games, going 19 for 76 with two home runs and 14 RBI — and making more contact.
Long said he worked on contact during the COVID-19 quarantine last year when he had no team to play for. Long had 32 strikeouts in 84 plate appearances in his first two years at Tennessee Tech. This spring he had 21 strikeouts in 91 plate appearances. For the Royals he has 19 in 106 plate appearances, including one in the All-Star game in which he singled.
Long is also having success because he's back in a city that he loves.
Long had a solid spring in 2019, hitting .247 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and 20 walks in 30 games for the Royals. Long told Smith the day before he went back to Tennessee in 2019 that he wanted to play for the team again.
"The town really reminds me of my home," Long said. "The people around the team are really good and they support everybody. And my hosts are great."
Just like in 2019, Long is staying with Ted and Arlene Burger, a family that knows catching. One of the Burgers sons is Cris, a catcher for Millbrook who graduated in 2019 and was a Winchester Star First Team All-Area selection.
From the sound of it, Smith is also inspiring some much younger catchers. Smith had Long help out with each of the Royals two youth camps this summer.
"Just his demeanor, and how he acts around the children, is amazing," Smith said. "The smaller kids gravitate towards Will, and he coaches them up and does a great job."
In short, Long is getting the job done in all phases. Odds are he won't have another stretch like he had from July 5-9 when he said baseballs looked like beach balls, but he's ready to help the Royals finish the season strong.
"I have a lot of confidence at the plate right now," Long said. "I feel like I can do anything to get on base right now."
