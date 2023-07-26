Fresh off their best regular season since 2012, the Winchester Royals will now try to embark on a postseason journey similar to the one made by the franchise in that 2012 campaign.
After compiling a 27-17 record, the Royals will be the No. 3 seed and take on No. 6 Culpeper (22-22) in a best-of-three Valley Baseball League quarterfinal series that will begin with Game 1 at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium. Game 2 will be Friday at Culpeper. Game 3, if necessary, would take place on Saturday at Bridgeforth.
With the league’s best offense and a pitching staff that ranks in the top four in several major categories of the 12-team VBL, Winchester certainly has the talent to make a run at the Jim Lineweaver Cup finals. The Royals have not appeared in the VBL championship series since 2012, when they fell to Harrisonburg after a 31-13 regular season.
Mike Smith — Winchester’s manager since 2019 — feels like this Royals’ team has the determination and chemistry to finish on top. After winning 13 titles from 1979 to 2004, Winchester has not won a league championship since.
“This team has really gelled,” said Smith in a phone interview on Wednesday. “On the bus ride to Strasburg (after beating Purcellville at home earlier on Monday), they were having a good time and talking about how we’re going to win (a title). Most years, guys are kind of quiet (at that point in the year), and some will want to go home. But this group’s a lot different. They’ve really bonded and want to win this thing, which is good.”
Winchester has won three straight games and six of seven contests coming into the postseason. With the exception of pitcher Clayton Poliey, Smith doesn’t anticipate anyone needing to leave the Royals before the VBL playoffs are completed. Smith said Poliey (19 innings, 0.94 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 11 walks) can only stay for the quarterfinals.
Offensively, the Royals have been getting the job done all summer long. Winchester ranks first in the league in runs scored (309, an average of seven runs per game), batting average (.294), on-base percentage (.414) and OPS (.819) and is second in slugging percentage (.405).
Outfielder Jack Hay has played a particularly big role in shaping those numbers. The Alabama State senior didn’t make his Royals’ debut until June 13 — 12 days after the season opener — but he’s been making hay ever since. Among players with more than 50 at-bats, Hay leads Winchester with a .383 average (46 of 120) with 38 RBIs. He also has a .500 OBP and .558 slugging percentage, and he’s recorded three home runs, 10 doubles and seven stolen bases.
Hay arrived in Winchester on a tear. He was hitting .343 on May 6 but raised his average to .385 by closing the season with an 11-game hitting streak in which he went 25 for 46 (.543), with 11 RBIs, 11 runs and nine walks. For the season, Hay had 10 home runs and 61 RBIs in 56 games for Alabama State.
“He picked up from where he left off in college,” Smith said. “He can hit for average and power. He’s a very important part of our lineup, and hitting in the two-hole has been good for him.”
Millbrook graduate and first baseman Chandler Ballenger (.340, 28 RBIs) is another big part of the Royals’ lineup.
Winchester went 2-2 against Culpeper this season, beating the Cavaliers 11-0 in the opener on June 1 and 3-2 on June 16 and falling 14-9 on July 1 and 3-0 on July 18. Against Culpeper, Winchester could face pitchers who had two of the VBL’s better performances against the Royals this year.
On July 1, the Royals took an 8-2 lead with eight runs in the second inning against Culpeper. Connor Maryniak went to the mound in the second with no outs and two runners on and retired the next three batters. He wound up pitching eight innings and allowed just one earned run, two hits and two walks while striking out six batters as Culpeper rallied for a 14-9 win.
In their most recent meeting last week, Carter Rasmussen pitched eight shutout innings and allowed only two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters against the Royals.
“They throw strikes and have good out pitches,” Smith said.
Winchester’s pitching staff ranks fourth in ERA (4.64), second in batting average against (.234), third in WHIP (1.50) and fourth in strikeouts (363). Smith has been particularly pleased with the Royals’ starters, and he’ll turn to a local product to help Winchester start the postseason on the right foot.
Millbrook graduate and Dallas Baptist University rising sophomore Jerrod Jenkins will start Thursday. In 30 innings over seven appearances, Jenkins (3-1) has a 2.40 ERA and has struck out 29 batters and walked 18. In his last three appearances, Jenkins has allowed three runs (none earned) in 14 innings. He’s allowed five hits and six walks while striking out 17 batters.
For Dallas Baptist, Jenkins last pitched on March 18 and only pitched five innings total for the Patriots.
“I think he just needed to get some innings in,” Smith said. “He was very limited at Dallas Baptist. He’s come in, done his bullpens, worked on some stuff. He’s gained confidence. Throwing strikes and getting ahead in counts has been good for him.”
In addition to Jenkins and Poliey, other starting pitchers who have stood out for Winchester are James Wood graduate and Shenandoah University graduate student Jacob Bell (30.1 innings, 3.26 ERA, 22 strikeouts, six walks) and Adiel Melendez (30 innings, 2.70 ERA, 40 strikeouts, nine walks).
Melendez pitched well against Culpeper on July 18, striking out 10 batters and allowing two earned runs in six innings, but he pitched five innings on Monday. Smith said he’s not sure who will start on the mound beyond Jenkins.
Smith said it’s possible that the Royals won’t face Culpeper’s best lineup. He said several of their best hitters did not play in the team’s regular-season finale and has heard that some of their players have gone home. David Coppedge (eight home runs, 31 RBIs) is one of the people who didn’t play on Tuesday against Woodstock.
The Royals might benefit if Culpeper’s lineup is depleted, but limited player availability is one of the reasons why Smith would like to see the VBL season shortened, perhaps to 36 games instead of 44. The regular season was actually supposed to end Sunday but was extended until Wednesday to play make-up games.
Smith said the VBL has expressed concern that a shorter schedule would reduce revenue, but Smith feels like the league isn’t benefiting from having a long schedule because of how much it can cost for teams to travel to games.
“If you shorten the season up, you’re not really losing that much revenue,” Smith said. “[If you start the season later], what you’re doing is letting the kids go home, see their family, stay a couple days and then come up here. Or you end the season early and let these kids go home.
“What you have to worry about with junior college kids, especially junior college sophomores, before they get here some don’t have [a new college] to go to yet, and the ones that do leave early for orientation. But if they shorten the season up, players would have more time to take care of those things. And if you shorten the season, you’d have more days available to make up rainouts.”
