WINCHESTER — Winchester Royals manager Mike Smith feels his batters can match up against any other team’s lineup in the 11-team Valley Baseball League.
Winchester might be even more dangerous offensively if it can a little help from its pitching staff.
The Royals’ ERA is a league-worst 6.23, and Winchester has given up 6.6 runs per game during a 1-8 stretch that dropped the Royals from 7-7 on June 20 to 8-15 heading into Sunday night’s game against Staunton.
The Royals were tied for second in the North Division when they beat Front Royal 10-8 on June 20, but now they’re in fifth place. Only the top four teams from each of the two divisions make the playoffs.
Smith said it’s been a scramble for him ever since he found out two weeks before the season started that two left-handed pitchers he was counting on would not be able to join the Royals because of injuries — Division I Eastern Michigan’s Scott Granzatto (3.88 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 20 walks in 53.1 innings) and Potomac State’s Brandon Schaeffer (7-1, 1.82 ERA, 85 strikeouts, 15 walks, 54.1 innings).
Smith said he also had to unexpectedly release a few pitchers early in the season for a variety of reasons.
“I’ve just had to piece it together,” said Smith before Sunday’s game. “The last four or five nights, I’ve been working around the clock, hardly sleeping, trying to find arms. We’ve got a few leads on three kids I’m hoping to get in here.”
Andrew Cieslinski (11 innings, 0-1, 3.27 ERA, 10 strikeouts, one walk) is the only Royals pitcher who’s thrown more than one inning who has an ERA under 4.00.
“We chase runs,” Smith said. “We’ll go out and put up three, and then we can’t get a zero [in the next inning]. We’ll give up one, we’ll give up two, we’ll lose the lead. We’re just not very consistent. We need to get better starts out of our starters. They need to give us five or six innings because our offense is pretty good. We’re one of the best offenses out there. If we can’t pitch it, that ain’t going to help us any though.”
In the Royals’ first 14 games, they scored at least seven runs nine times and averaged 7.6 runs per game. Winchester’s bats were quiet in losing five straight games to fall to 7-12 (the Royals scored 12 runs total in those games). But in the last four contests, Winchester has picked it up again with at least six runs in three of those games. Winchester currently ranks sixth in the league with 6.2 runs per game.
Smith said he feels the Royals have struggled at times at the plate because of the strain that comes with not knowing if their own pitching staff is going to keep their opponents under wraps.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Smith said. “Everybody wants [to pick up the team] themselves, and I think that’s hurt a few of our guys. They come up there and have a couple of guys on, and they think, ‘If I don’t get these guys on, we’re not going to win.’ I’m sure they all think about it.”
Smith said Saturday night’s game against Purcellville was particularly frustrating. The Cannons scored seven runs in the top of the first inning for a 7-0 lead, but the Royals rallied to take an 8-7 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. But then Purcellville immediately answered with three runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-8 lead, and that proved too much to overcome.
While Winchester boasts the second-best fielding percentage in the VBL at .957, second baseman Masen Prososki said the defense could be doing more to support the pitchers.
“We need to make more plays,” Prososki said. “I think we’ll be OK. Our pitchers are working hard. I think we’re going to continue to get better.”
Prososki while Winchester’s offense hasn’t been as hot recently as it was earlier in the season, but he said there’s a lot to like about what it can do down the stretch.
“We’ve got to get the ball to fall,” Prososki said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t fall, and it hasn’t been falling for us lately. It’s irritating, but you just keep working hard, work through it, and stay together with the guys.”
The good news for the Royals is that they don’t need a monumental effort to get into the playoffs. Heading into Sunday night, only Strasburg had a winning record among the six teams in the North Division, and Winchester sat only one game behind fourth-place Purcellville (9-14) with 19 games left in the 42-game season.
“[The players] look around and know that they’re good enough offensively to hang with anybody in this league,” Smith said. “They’re still in the mix. These guys all go after it every day. But we’ve got to turn it around pretty soon.”
Local update
Only one of the four local high school graduates the Royals started the season with is still on the team.
Clarke County graduate and Virginia Commonwealth University junior pitcher Colt Webb (three games, nine innings, 0-1 record, eight strikeouts, 1.67 WHIP, 7.00 ERA) last played on June 12. Smith said he could not comment on why Webb is no longer on the roster.
Millbrook graduate and Navy junior pitcher Tray Braithwaite (six games, 10.2 innings, 0-0 record, 20 strikeouts, 1.78 WHIP, 8.43 ERA) last played on June 22. Smith said Braithwaite had to leave in order to attend summer school.
Sherando graduate and Radford University senior outfielder Adam Whitacre (13 games, .237 batting average, .375 on-base percentage, 11 RBIs, five runs) last played on June 23. Smith said Whitacre suffered an injury.
While Alex Amos — a Millbrook graduate and Pittsburgh senior infielder — is still on the team, he hasn’t played since June 24 because of an injury. Smith said he’s not sure when Amos (11 games, .226 batting average, .351 OBP, two runs, two RBIs) will return to action.
Winchester also features two other local high school graduates who are in-season additions. Heading into Sunday, Clarke County graduate and Lynchburg sophomore catcher Kaden Warren had played in three games and hit .111 with a triple. Millbrook graduate and Shepherd senior infielder Trenton Burgreen had also played in three games and hit .222 with a double and a run. Burgreen was added last week.
“We brought [Burgreen] in with the understanding that we needed someone to help us right away,” Smith said. “He could stay with us rest of the season, but I’m not sure right now.”
Royals All-Stars
Three Winchester players were selected on Saturday to compete for the North Division in the VBL All-Star game that will take place on Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.
Prososki (.327 average, .415 on-base percentage, 10 RBI, 15 runs, four stolen bases) was selected to play second base, and he will be joined by first baseman Jimmy Goldsmith (.375 average, 14 RBIs, 14 runs) and pitcher Mike Anderson (3-1, 5.87 ERA, 22 strikeouts and five walks in 23 innings).
Sunday’s game — which will feature 25 players each from the North and South divisions — will start at 7:30 p.m., but pre-game festivities will begin at 3:10 p.m. with batting practice and photo/autograph sessions for fans, which will last until 4:45 p.m. The 60-yard dash contest will be held at 4:50 p.m. and the Home Run Derby is at 5:20 p.m.
Royals catcher Jeremiah Boyd — whose five home runs rank third in the league — is one of 10 people who will participate in the Home Run Derby.
People don't want to play for him is what the deal is and this has been the case everywhere he has been and now the hometown Royals hire him and college kids feel the same way. Sad experience for these kids.
