Tuesday night marked the third straight day that the Winchester Royals scored at least 11 runs in a game.
Remarkably, Winchester lost every one of those games.
On Tuesday, the Royals lost a wild 16-14 affair on the road at Front Royal. Winchester fell behind 12-5 after giving up nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, rallied to take a 13-12 lead with six runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh, fell behind 14-13 by the end of the inning, tied the game in the top of the eighth with a run, then gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth to complete the scoring. Winchester put runners on first and second in the ninth but a lineout to second ended the game.
While Winchester manager Mike Smith will take the runs, the Royals have fallen off quite a bit since starting the season 6-2. Winchester is 3-9 in its last 12 games and sits in fourth place in the Valley Baseball League North Division at 9-11. Heading into Wednesday night's action (the Royals next play at 7 p.m. today at home against Woodstock), Winchester leads Purcellville by two games and Front Royal by 2.5 for the division's final playoff spot.
Smith said what he most wants to see from his team over the remainder of the season is longer outings from his starting pitchers.
In the nine games since Kenneth Quijano pitched his seven-inning no-hitter against Charlottesville on June 20, only once has a Royals starting pitcher made if through five innings, and that was Quijano in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader. Winchester "only" scored six runs in that contest, but Quijano limited Covington to two in a 6-3 win.
In four of Winchester's last nine games, the starter hasn't lasted longer than 2.1 innings. The Royals lost all of those games.
"We can't just come out after four innings and expect the bullpen to bail us out like they were early on [in the season] when everybody was fresh," said Smith, who discussed his expectations with the team after Tuesday's game. "We're at the halfway point, and guys need their rest.
"You look at the scoreboard and you see all the crooked numbers. If you have 14 runs, and you can't win a ballgame, there's obviously some issues."
Winchester — which was 4-1 in games decided by one or two runs in the opening eight games — dropped to 0-5 in such games since then with Tuesday's defeat. The Royals lost 13-11 to New Market on Monday.
Smith recently brought in two local high school graduates from Shepherd University to provide some help for the pitching staff. The Royals' other high scoring loss came on Sunday, when they couldn't hold a 9-0 lead after two innings and 10-5 lead after four in the first game of doubleheader, a seven-inning game which ended with the score 18-12.
Matt Williams (Clarke County High School) made his debut on Tuesday and allowed those two runs in the eighth inning to take the loss, but he struck out three batters and did not allow a hit or a walk.
He struck out leadoff hitter Clayton Mehlbauer, but Mehlbauer reached when the third strike wasn't caught and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Mehlbauer would score on an error by the left fielder after Wade Cuda put the ball in play, and Cuda scored on an error by the third baseman when Timothy Mira put the ball in play.
A rising sophomore, Williams pitched 5.1 innings in five appearances this spring for Shepherd. Smith has also added Sherando graduate Adam Miller, a senior who had a 3.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 19.2 innings for the Rams.
"[Williams] looked really sharp," Smith said. "He was able to get the meat of their order out, and they were beating us up all night long. If we got the lead, we were going to bring [Miller] in to try and close it out."
Offensive bright spots
Despite Winchester's recent offensive explosion, Smith would also like to see more people raise their performance at the plate. The Royals rank seventh in the VBL in slugging percentage (.359) and some of their regular players are hitting well below .250.
Still, there's plenty to like, and Smith hopes a new addition will add to the Royals' offense.
Tristan McAlister, who hails from Fredericksburg and played for Patrick Henry Community College this spring, made his season debut Tuesday. He batted second and went 1 for 5 with two runs. He stole 52 bases to lead all junior college players this spring, and also hit .353 with a .430 on-base percentage.
Though he didn't play Tuesday, infielder Austin Bulman (Rice University; 2017 graduate of Jefferson High School in West Virginia) has been one of the league's best offensive players (five home runs, 23 RBIs, .387 batting average). Leadoff hitter and middle infielder Nate Furman (.400, 10 RBIs, 10 runs, seven stolen bases), McAlister and Bulman will hopefully make for a formidable top of the order.
Furman went 4 for 6 with two doubles, two runs, two stolen bases, an RBI and a walk on Tuesday against Front Royal.
"[Furman] is just unbelievable right now," said Smith of the starting second baseman for Division I Charlotte. "He makes things happen."
Smith also likes what catcher/first baseman Will Long has done lately. On Tuesday, he went 2 for 3 with a run, two doubles, two walks and three RBIs. For the season, Long is hitting .356 with 14 RBIs, 12 walks and 10 runs.
"From 5-6-7-8-9 [in the lineup], we just need to get guys to start producing a little bit more on a consistent basis," Smith said.
Adjustment mode
Valley League Baseball rosters are constantly changing, but the Royals' roster doesn't look much at all like the one Smith envisioned at the beginning of the year.
Outfielder John Servello (Toledo), San Jacinto third baseman Alan Shibley (.465 OBP, three HRs, 22 RBIs in 33 games) and Rider University closer Cal Stalzer were all expected to make big contributions, but none of them reported to Winchester this summer. Shibley was dealing with an injury, Stalzer was shut down by Rider due to arm fatigue, and Servello was run down from a long season.
"Losing [Servello] was a big one," Smith said. "Having him would have solved a lot of issues."
Shibley's San Jacinto teammates Mason Lytle (eight HRs, 47 RBIs, 16 stolen bases) and Sabin Ceballos (.348, eight HRs, 53 RBIs and a .479 OBP in 58 games) had huge springs in college, but neither are with the Royals anymore. Both hit below .200 in 64 combined at-bats.
"[Lytle] was honest with me," Smith said. "He said after 60-some games, he was exhausted and his body hurt."
With the infielder Ceballos gone, Smith added Coastal Carolina infielder Chase Hudson on Wednesday to aid the Royals, who made four total errors on Tuesday.
"We looked really tired [Tuesday] night," Smith said. 'It's hot and these guys played a full season before they got here. Your body starts to wear down a little bit."
Injury update
Smith said pitcher AJ Cieslinski is done for the season. He started in the 13-11 loss to New Market. He pitched six innings in three appearances.
First baseman Ryan Doran (.286, seven RBIs, seven runs, eight walks) has not played since June 25. Smith said his situation is day-to-day.
More Tuesday game information
Others who starred offensively for Winchester against Front Royal (8-15) were Tyler Cotten (3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs), Austin Turner (3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI), Cameran Brantley (3 for 5 with two runs and a double) and Dilan Espinal (three runs, RBI). The Royals had 18 hits.
The Cardinals had 14 hits. Ben Brantley went 2 for 4 with two runs, a home run and six RBIs, Trent Jeffcoat went 4 for 5 with four runs, two doubles and two RBIs and Jack Krause went 4 for 6 with two runs, a double and an RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.