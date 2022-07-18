A recent nine-game losing streak could have been disastrous, but that will be an afterthought if the Winchester Royals can put together a strong final week to the season.
Heading into Tuesday, Winchester was in fifth place in the Valley Baseball League’s North Division, but the Royals were just half a game out of the division’s fourth and final playoff spot. Barring any games that need to be made up, the regular season ends Sunday, and three teams figure to be battling it out until the end.
Heading into Tuesday, fourth-place Purcellville (13-20), the Royals (13-21) and Front Royal (13-24) were separated by just two games. Purcellville was the only one of the three in action Monday night. Currently, Purcellville and Winchester are scheduled to play only 41 games. (No announcement has been made yet as to whether the Cannons and Royals will make up their July 11 game that was postponed.)
Given that the Royals lost nine straight from July 2 to July 10, Winchester will take being half a game out of the playoffs heading into the final week. Royals manager Mike Smith is glad that it’s over — Winchester was 11-11 when the skid started and has since won two of three games — but he wasn’t overly concerned with how his team was playing during its losing streak. Five of the Royals’ nine losses were by two runs or less.
“We just [had trouble] closing out games at times,” Smith said. “We’re in these games. We’re very competitive in these games. The game of baseball can be cruel sometimes, but the kids’ effort is still 100 percent.”
Effort can make all the difference in the world on defense, and Smith hopes that some changes he’s made will give his team a better chance of success for the stretch run.
On June 27, Smith said Winchester’s biggest issue was defense. After 20 games the Royals ranked 10th in the 11-team VBL at the time with a fielding percentage of .936 and ranked ninth in total errors (2.16 per game). Winchester has been better since. The Royals still rank 10th in the league in fielding percentage, but they’re up to .943, and they’re now eighth in the league in total errors (an average of 1.81 per game).
Smith said the addition of shortstop Blake Vinyard (West Alabama junior) and second baseman Ryan Flores (San Jacinto sophomore) in the past 11 days has made a big difference. Flores made his debut on July 8 and Vinyard made his the following day. Each has played in six games and neither has made an error.
“So far, those two guys have locked it down pretty good,” Smith said. “Defensively, we have improved.”
The duo has fared pretty well with a bat in their hands as well. Vinyard is hitting .316 (6-for-19), and both players have a .350 on-base percentage.
If Winchester gets good pitching to go along with good defense, the Royals might get that fourth spot. They rank fifth with a 4.26 ERA, Purcellville is seventh (4.32) and Front Royal has a league-worst 5.76 ERA. Opponents are hitting .234 against Winchester (fourth in the VBL), .256 against the Cannons (tied for seventh) and .289 against the Cardinals (last).
“If a starting pitcher can go out there and give you six good innings, then any team can be competitive,” Smith said. “For us, our bullpen should be rested [with Sunday and Monday off]. [Qualifying for the playoffs is] going to come down to starting pitching.”
In terms of schedule, Winchester appears to be in the best shape. The combined winning percentage of the Royals’ remaining opponents is .494. Including Monday night’s game against Strasburg, Purcellville’s opponent winning percentage is .505 and includes a doubleheader against the team with the league’s best record in Harrisonburg (22-11). Front Royal’s opponent winning percentage is .516.
The three teams will see other plenty over the rest of the season. Winchester travels to Purcellville for a doubleheader on Wednesday and hosts Front Royal on Friday. The Cardinals host Purcellville on Thursday.
Roster turnover
The only constant is change when it comes to VBL rosters, but the Royals will be missing a particularly big piece in outfielder Will Marcy.
The North Carolina State sophomore was selected to start in center field for the North squad in the All-Star game, but Smith said he had to leave the team. Marcy ranks third in the VBL in batting average (.337) and he also led the Royals in runs (16), stolen bases (10), walks (13) and OBP (.422) and contributed 14 RBIs.
The Royals may also be without outfielder Chase Nixon (.272 average, 12 RBIs, .392 OBP). His father, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Trot Nixon, has been invited by 2022 inductee and Red Sox great David Ortiz to attend the National Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. Nixon could return if the Royals make the VBL playoffs.
Lyman making impact
Recent Clarke County graduate Luke Lyman has been getting a chance to show what he can do against college hitters before he heads off to NCAA Division I Morehead State University later this summer.
Lyman has pitched in five innings over three games. He has a 3.60 ERA and has given up six hits and five walks and struck out six batters.
In his last two outings, he hasn’t yielded an earned run. He tossed 2.2 innings and allowed no runs, two hits and one walk while striking out three batters in a 2-1 loss to Woodstock on July 9, then allowed one unearned run and one walk and struck out one batter in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday’s 9-5 win over Covington, the first game of a doubleheader.
“Luke’s done well,” said Smith, who was also Lyman’s head coach at Clarke County. “He did extremely well against some Division I guys when we played Woodstock.
“There’s a couple high school arms in the league, and I think that’s pretty good for the colleges that they’re going to, that these kids are able to come in and face pretty good college hitters before they get to school in the fall.”
Bridgeforth lights update
Smith said the Royals will continue to play home games at 5 p.m. the rest of the regular season, which has been the case ever since a light pole collapsed at Bridgeforth Field on June 22. If the Royals make the playoffs, Smith said start times could be moved up.
