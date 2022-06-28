In a phone interview on Monday afternoon, Winchester Royals manager Mike Smith made clear what he felt was the team's biggest problem area.
"The problem we have are the errors," Smith said. "I think that's what's kind of gotten away from us a little bit. Defense, we've got to get better. The three games we lost to New Market, we had [late leads], and [they] fell apart due to defense."
Later on Monday, Winchester committed four errors — all by infielders — in a 10-0, eight-inning loss to Woodstock to drop to 9-11 after 20 games, with 22 games still to play.
Heading into Tuesday night's Valley Baseball League action — the Royals are idle Tuesday and return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Bridgeforth Field against Purcellville — that record has Winchester in playoff position. The Royals sit in fourth place, and the top four teams in both the North and South divisions qualify for the playoffs.
But with Purcellville (7-12) just 1.5 games behind the Royals and Front Royal (7-14) 2.5 games back, Winchester doesn't have much of a margin for errors. The Royals have committed plenty, as their 41 total errors is only fewer than Strasburg (50) and Front Royal (45) in the 11-team league. The Royals' fielding percentage of .936 is only better than Strasburg's (.929).
Only five of Woodstock's runs were earned on Tuesday, including just one of the four runs that were scored against Royals starter David Warren (four hits, three walks, one strikeout) in four innings of work.
The River Bandits scored a run in the first with the help of an error, and another error contributed to Woodstock's three-run third inning. After the River Bandits scored four runs in the sixth on three hits, one walk, one hit batter, two wild pitches and a stolen base for an 8-0 lead, Winchester committed another error in the River Bandits' two-run eighth inning that closed the game.
Some of Winchester's games with New Market have been particularly frustrating. An error produced the first of six runs in the eighth inning as the Rebels broke an 8-8 tie in a 14-8 win on June 14. The Royals led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth on June 18 but the Rebels scored two runs on the game's final hit with the help of an outfield error and won 6-5. On Friday, Winchester led 4-3 but committed two errors in the bottom of the eighth in a 5-4 New Market win.
"Once we shore up [our defense] a little bit better, this team could be very good," Smith said.
Bridgeforth light update
Smith said the Royals expect to play 5 p.m. games at Bridgeforth Field for the foreseeable future. A light pole on the third base side collapsed on June 22 at Bridgeforth, and it would be too dark on that side of the field to play a game with a traditional 7 p.m. start without a functional light pole there.
Saturday against Front Royal was the first time that the Royals played a 5 p.m. game at Bridgeforth. Even with that start time, Winchester still wound up turning on the rest of the light poles for the final inning just to be on the safe side.
"I hung around the field for an extra hour after the game was over [at 8:12 p.m.], and I walked the field when it was dark," Smith said. "It's a little dark around third base, and little dark going down the left field line into the bullpen area. [But with 5 p.m. starts], I don't think we should have any problems finishing games."
Pitching thriving
A big reason for why the Royals have stayed near the .500 mark is because they've pitched pretty well. The Royals have a 3.85 ERA to rank fifth in the league — six teams have ERAs between 4.26 and 6.43 — and opponents are hitting only .212 against Winchester, which ranks second in the VBL.
Three Winchester relievers (Colin Brodeur, Riley Huge and Tatum Watie) have not given up an earned run in 12 combined appearances spanning 15.1 innings, and they've combined for three saves. Brian Young has a 1.12 ERA in eight innings (five hits, three walls, 12 strikeouts).
The Royals also have four starting pitchers who boast ERA's of 3.52 or lower. Jarrett Maresco has a 0.00 ERA in 12 innings (five hits, two walks, eight strikeouts); Danny Thompson has a 1.68 ERA in 16 innings (seven hits, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts); Jake Cohen has a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings (15 hits, three walks, 30 strikeouts); and Warren has a 3.52 ERA in 15.1 innings (13 hits, 10 walks, 13 strikeouts).
Winchester has excelled even though it did not get Joseph Chavana to pitch for the team like it hoped. After throwing 90.2 innings for NCAA Division 3 World Series participant Trinity, Chavana was shut down.
Unfortunately for Winchester, Cohen will be making his last start on Friday because he's reached his innings limit for the year, and Warren will only make one more start before he leaves. Thompson will soon be moved to the bullpen so they can limit his innings.
"[Thompson's] got that bulldog mentality," said Smith, who added that Thompson could be made a starter again if the Royals make the playoffs. "He goes right at you. I'll do whatever it takes to keep him here.
"All these guys who have gone out and started have given us a chance, it's just that sometimes late in games we've let them down defensively. I'm happy with the staff, absolutely."
Smith said more pitchers are on the way, but he can't provide names until the contracts are finalized.
Jenkins update
Recent Millbrook graduate Jerrod Jenkins only wound up making one appearance in relief (2.2 innings, one unearned run, no hits, one walk, four strikeouts on June 15) for the Royals before he had to depart for NCAA Division I Dallas Baptist.
Jenkins was scheduled to start on June 21 against Front Royal but was scratched because of food poisoning. Smith had Jenkins warming up in the bullpen on Saturday against Front Royal, but he wound up not using him.
"We were looking forward to seeing him start a game," Smith said.
Setting the table
With a .247 batting average and 4.9 runs per game, Smith feels the Royals have been up-and-down as an offense this year. But Smith feels a lot better knowing that he can plug Will Marcy back into the lineup again.
An outfielder/infielder, Marcy missed a week of action after straining his calf muscle at New Market on June 18. He was plugged into the leadoff spot on Saturday and had two doubles and two runs in a 12-10 win. For the season, the North Carolina State sophomore is hitting .390 (16-for-41) with seven RBIs, three doubles and three stolen bases. Marcy would lead the VBL in batting average if he had played enough to qualify for the league leaders.
"He is a pro prospect, without a doubt," Smith said. "He's important at the top. He gets on and can steal a bag, and he plays great defense. Having him back is a big plus, absolutely."
Monday's game
Winchester was held to just four hits by two pitchers in the loss to Woodstock, with Marcy (one walk, one stolen base), Dean Bittner (one stolen base), Chayce Bryant and Chase Nixon getting one hit each and Will Long drawing two walks.
Woodstock received a strong performance from its leadoff hitter, Shenandoah University shortstop and Sherando graduate Frankie Ritter. He went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base. For the season, Ritter is hitting .281 (16-for-57) with 17 runs, nine RBIs, seven walks and seven stolen bases.
Championship connection
According to Winchester Royals board member Jim Phillips, University of Mississippi head baseball coach Mike Bianco played for the Royals in the 1980s. On Sunday, Bianco's Rebels claimed their first NCAA Division I College World Series title.
A 1989 graduate of Louisiana State University, Bianco spent two years at Indian River (Fla.) Community College before transferring to LSU for two seasons. Bianco has coached Ole Miss for 22 years and guided the team to am 854-485-1 record and 18 postseason appearances.
