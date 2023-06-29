If you’re interested in fireworks, the Winchester Royals are showing that July 4th is hardly the only option to see them this summer.
The Royals have taken the Valley Baseball League by storm with their offense, which has propelled them to an 11-8 record that is tied for second best in the 12-team league heading into Thursday night’s games. Winchester will reach the midpoint of its 44-game season on Saturday after its game with Culpeper, the team it routed 11-1 to open the season.
Winchester leads the league in runs per game (7.8; No. 2 Woodstock is at 7.2); batting average (.315; two teams are tied for second at .273); on-base percentage (.412; No. 2 Woodstock is at .398); slugging (.426; No. 2 Strasburg is at .402); and hits (213; No. 2 Waynesboro has 177); and is tied for second in home runs with 11.
The Royals have had eight games in which they scored double-digit runs, including a four-game stretch where they recorded 59 runs from June 11-15.
Winchester manager Mike Smith expected this year’s Royals team to be better because of the large number of players on the roster who hit at the top of the lineup for their college teams. His recruiting has paid off in the best offense he’s had in his four seasons with the Royals and has provided a significant upgrade over last year’s team, which ranked last in the VBL in runs scored (4.8 per game).
Smith said he can play one lineup one day and a completely new one the next, and have the same confidence in both groups.
“I’m very fortunate to be able to move some guys around and still be very productive,” Smith said. “These guys are hitting in 1, 2, 3, 4 holes at their schools, and they’re there for a reason. Josh Hogue hit over .400 and was leading [the National Junior College Athletic Association] in average at one time. I knew all these guys could hit. It was just a matter of bringing them in, getting them all playing time, doing a rotation to give them a day off sometimes, and then come right in and go 3 for 4. These guys can flat-out hit.”
Hogue, an outfielder, has been the most impressive of the bunch so far. He’s tied for the VBL lead in home runs with four, ranks third with 17 RBIs, second with 20 runs, and is 11th with a .361 batting average in 17 games. Others who have starred are outfielder Jack Hay (.413, 14 RBIs in 10 games), who is not qualified to rank among the batting average leaders; outfielder Camden Jackson (seventh in the VBL with a .378 average, six RBIs, 12 runs); shortstop Jancarlos Colon (.353 average, 14 RBIs, 17 runs, five stolen bases); Millbrook graduate and first baseman Chandler Ballenger (.339, 10 RBIs); third baseman Danny Baez (.325, 10 RBIs); and second baseman Ryan Flores (.314).
Winchester’s depth is key since a few of the players who have helped the Royals to their hot start have already departed.
Infielder Tyler Cox (.400, eight RBIs in 14 games) — who last played on Saturday — needed to leave so he can take a summer class that will make him eligible for Eckerd College. Catcher Joseph Despard (.294, two home runs, 10 RBIs, 14 runs, five stolen bases in 13 games) last played on June 23 and is done for the season because of an injured thumb. Outfielder Charles Dean (.324, eight RBIs in 10 games) also last played on June 23 and left the team because he wants to make some visits to campuses so he can find a new college to attend next year.
Even though the Royals lost Despard at catcher, they still have David Stokely (.346, six RBIs in seven games) behind the plate. And Smith is excited about the potential of recent addition Jacob Bennett as a catcher and designated hitter. Bennett — who hit .345 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs at San Jacinto College in Texas and started the summer with Charlottesville in the VBL — has played in only three games but has driven in three runs and hit a home run.
Pitching boost
Though his time may be coming to an end soon with Winchester, left-handed pitcher Garrett Gainey has been the best pitcher in the VBL. He’s leading or tied for the league lead in all of the Triple Crown categories.
In four starts, Gainey is 4-0 to lead the league in wins, and his 1.23 ERA is also the best. He’s tied with New Market’s Mark Hindy for the VBL lead in strikeouts with 26. In 22 innings, Gainey has also allowed only four walks and sports a 1.00 WHIP.
Gainey is the ace of a Winchester staff that ranks a strong fourth in the VBL in ERA (4.88) and is tied for third in WHIP (1.54). The Royals have four other pitchers who have pitched at least six innings and have a 2.07 ERA or better.
Gainey didn’t pitch for the Royals in 2022 but he did well for them in 2021, recording 25 strikeouts against 10 walks in 15.1 innings.
“He knows this league, and the way he’s pitched has just been what we needed,” Smith said. “Our first five wins, three of them were by him.”
Gainey is transferring from Liberty to South Carolina next year, and the Gamecocks’ new pitching coach is Matt Williams, who was Gainey’s coach at Liberty. Gainey threw 47 innings for the Flames this past season, so Smith thinks the lefty might be shut down soon due to the number of innings he’s thrown.
Local flavor
In addition to Ballenger, Millbrook graduate Jerrod Jenkins (Dallas Baptist University) and James Wood graduate Jacob Bell (Shenandoah University) have also made their marks this spring.
Jenkins — who was slated to start Thursday’s home game with Purcellville — has a 1.22 ERA and four strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Bell was shut down for the first two weeks of the season after throwing 88.2 innings for SU. In two starts, he’s posted a 1-1 record and a 3.97 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in 11.1 innings.
“Chandler [Ballenger] has basically been an everyday guy,” Smith said. “After giving Jacob some time off, now he’s back in his groove. He throws well and keeps the ball down. Jerrod didn’t throw a ton of innings at Dallas Baptist, so we’ll see how he does as we go along.”
Schedule shift
With the addition of Culpeper, the VBL went from a 42-game schedule with two divisions last year to a 44-game schedule this year where every team plays each other four times, and there are no divisions.
Smith isn’t a big fan of the balanced schedule. A year ago, the Royals played the five South Division teams twice each, with each meeting consisting of a doubleheader. This year’s schedule involves more travel. The Royals have home and road doubleheaders with Charlottesville, but every other day they play will feature only one game.
“Going to Covington twice, that’s tough,” said Smith of the city that is 170 miles from Winchester.
Smith said he found it odd that the VBL put Culpeper’s players with the South for the All-Star game, but didn’t want to put them in the South to keep the VBL at two divisions. Smith said the schedule might be more favorable next year, because three divisions of four teams is under discussion.
