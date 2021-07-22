Winchester’s struggles with Mother Nature continued on Wednesday, but the Royals couldn’t be faring much better against their human opponents as the regular season winds down.
The Royals (19-18) — who have clinched a Valley Baseball League North Division playoff spot — took on Woodstock on Thursday night after winning four times in five games. The stretch includes three wins over North Division leaders Woodstock and Strasburg.
Because of two postponements in the last week — Winchester has had a league-high nine — the Royals are playing on Saturday, the day that the Valley Baseball League’s North Division playoffs were originally supposed to start.
Winchester was supposed to play a single game at Strasburg (that game was rained out last Saturday). It was announced Thursday that the Strasburg game has been canceled and the Royals will now play a 2 p.m. doubleheader at Purcellville on Saturday (those games were supposed to take place on Wednesday). Even though all the VBL playoff spots have been clinched, as of Thursday night, both the North Division No. 1 and No. 2 seeds (Woodstock and Strasburg are fighting for the top seed) and No. 3 and No. 4 seeds (Winchester and New Market are battling for No. 3) were undecided.
Playing a doubleheader when the rest of the North Division qualifiers are resting on Saturday isn't ideal. But if Winchester continues its recent play, it will certainly be a threat in the playoffs.
“It feels like we’ve done pretty well here lately against the top two teams above us in Strasburg and Woodstock,” said Winchester manager Mike Smith, whose Royals are 5-1 against those two squads dating back to July 6. “We’ve hit the ball well, we’ve fielded it well, we’ve pitched it well. We’ve moved some guys around and some guys have stepped up. It’s been real nice.”
Winchester will have to make do the rest of the year without outfielder Ihosvany Castaneda, who left the Royals on Wednesday for an obligation that had been set up well in advance. In the Royals’ 4-1 stretch, Castaneda was 7 for 13 with seven runs, a double, a triple, two RBIs, two walks and four stolen bases.
Smith said the Royals will get back one of the VBL’s top hitters in first baseman Austin Bulman (.392, seven home runs, 40 RBIs) today. Bulman has been away from the team since July 16, when the Royals beat Purcellville 11-10 to start their 4-1 stretch.
Winchester’s production from the first base position hasn’t fallen off without Bulman, though.
Soterio Ramirez, a 6-foot-7 junior at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma, was acquired from the Purcellville Cannons and made his debut on Sunday. In four games he’s hit .462 (6 for 13) with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs. With Purcellville, Ramirez hit .212 (14 for 66) with two home runs and six RBIs in 19 games.
“He’s played extremely well,” Smith said. “You leave one team, you come to another, and it’s like a fresh start. He’s taken off. He’s barreled up quite a few baseballs. He’s not an easy out. We’re glad to plug him right in there. That was a big pickup for us.”
Ramirez’s performance this week has been impressive, but nothing tops what catcher Tyler Cotten did this week. He drove in nine runs as a result of a grand slam, a three-run home run and a double. Smith said Luke Berryhill, now with the Houston Astros High-A affiliate in Asheville, N.C., has the VBL record with 10 RBIs, which came against his Purcellville team in 2018.
Cotten was redshirted as a freshman at UNC Charlotte this spring (he’ll be attending George Mason in the fall), and he hasn’t been a fixture in the lineup this spring with Smith using a three-man rotation at catcher for most of the season. (The Royals now have two catchers after Colin Smith had to leave on July 14. Will Long has played the most, serving as a designated hitter and first baseman when not behind the plate.)
The right-handed hitting Cotten (.261 average, 12 for 46) had one home run and eight RBIs total coming into Tuesday.
“Tyler works hard,” Smith said. “In batting practice, he works hard. In bullpens, he works hard.
‘He was just sitting fastball [Tuesday], and they were serving them up. He’s got a little juice. He hit [a three-run home to the opposite field] at Strasburg [on July 6] which impressed me. He got a hold of both [those home runs Tuesday], and I was happy for him. His work’s paid off.”
Smith can also feel better about his pitching after watching two starters deliver their best performances of the season this week.
On Sunday, Clarke County High School graduate and Shepherd University sophomore Matthew Williams allowed one run (earned), four hits and no walks while striking out eight batters in a 3-1 win over Woodstock. Added to the team in late June, Sunday was Williams’ third appearance.
“That was great,” said Smith, who is also Clarke County’s head coach and coached Williams in high school. “At Shepherd, he wasn’t quite used a lot, which is understandable since he’s a freshman. But I’ve seen him be able to get those swings and misses. He’s got a great changeup. He was getting some big-time hitters out on that Woodstock team. That was very impressive.”
On Monday, Kobe Head, a sophomore at Texas Southern, made his first appearance in 16 days against Strasburg. Smith said Head had to leave the team briefly, got sick when he came back, then Smith had to wait for the right spot in the team’s rotation to get him in.
Head didn’t show much sign of rust against the Express. He allowed one run (unearned), three hits and three walks and struck out two batters in six innings of an 11-1 win. It was Head’s fourth appearance of the summer.
“He throws 87-88, and he does a good job of changing speeds,” Smith said. “That’s the second time he’s pitched really well, so I’m happy for him.”
Smith said he plans on pitching Michael Darrell-Hicks (26 strikeouts, eight walks, 1.65 ERA in 16.1 innings) in Game 1 of the playoffs, but he’s being forced to be a little creative in the final three days of the regular season. He said Wednesday night he was going to use a couple of players from his bullpen against Woodstock on Thursday. Smith is hoping to add a pitcher or two because of its busy schedule over the final three days of the regular season.
