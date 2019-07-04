WINCHESTER — In the ever-changing world of summer collegiate baseball, the Winchester Royals sure are glad to have one of the few constants.
Only two players participating in Sunday’s Valley League Baseball All-Star game will be repeat participants from last year’s game, and one of them is Winchester second baseman Masen Prososki.
In a nod to how much VBL rosters change from year-to-year (never mind how much they change within the season), the only other returnee won’t even be suiting up for the same division as he did last year on Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park. Florida International shortstop Kobe Lopez played for the North as a member of New Market last year but will suit up for Waynesboro of the South Division on Sunday.
Given the consistency of Prososki’s stats for both the Royals and his college teams, it’s no wonder he’s being recognized as one of the league’s top players again. The rising senior at NCAA Division I Louisiana Monroe has hit above .300 in each of his three collegiate seasons, and for the second straight year, he’s also hitting above that threshold for Winchester. Prososki’s on-base percentage has been above .400 for all three of his collegiate seasons, including .444 this year.
Simply put, the VBL’s 2018 steals leader with 27 has provided everything the 11-15 Royals could ask for in a leadoff hitter and fielder.
Prososki didn’t make his season debut until June 14, two weeks into the season. But the 5-foot-11, 193-pounder from Bennington, Neb., has not committed an error and is hitting .308 (second on the team), has scored 18 runs (first), and has 11 RBIs with four stolen bases. Among Royals with at least 30 at-bats, Prososki, who hits left and throws right, ranks third with a .418 OBP.
“He’s an on-base machine,” said outfielder Aaron Palensky, the only other returning Royal from 2018 and a teammate of Prososki’s at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Neb., in 2018. “He gets on all the time. With his speed, he can steal a base when he wants to. If he needs to, he can lay a bunt down either to move runners or get himself on. He really is a pitcher’s nightmare to face at the plate and on the bases.”
Royals first-year manager Mike Smith said having Prososki on the roster makes things a lot easier.
“He’s a great kid,” said Smith, while sitting in the coaches’ office in the Bridgeforth Field press box on Sunday next to Royals pitching coach Chris Glaize. “We were just sitting up here now and seeing who was going to be the first person to come up here and take the tarps off and get ready for [batting practice], and it was Masen. He was here last year, so he knows how things are run, and that means a lot. He’s a hard worker with a great approach at the plate who uses the whole field. We’re very fortunate to have him come back for us.”
Prososki’s parents, Nick and Kairi, both played basketball in college in Nebraska. Prososki played basketball when he was younger, but he only took up the sport to stay in shape for baseball.
Because of the way Prososki plays baseball, conditioning and athleticism are more important to his game than most.
“My speed definitely has always been a strength of mine,” Prososki said.
As a freshman at Southeast CC, Prososki stole 21 bases and had 27 RBIs, a .337 batting average and a .452 OBP. As a sophomore, Prososki exploded with seven home runs, 44 RBIs, a .395 batting average, a .488 OBP and a whopping 49 stolen bases in 50 attempts over 58 games.
Going from junior college to Division I baseball at Louisiana Monroe was an adjustment for Prososki though.
“New team, new coaching staff, pretty good competition,” Prososki said. “I had a rough fall, and I was definitely really concerned about the way I was playing going into the spring. But at the end of the day, I just kept working at it. Just working hard all the time and gave it the best that I got.”
Hitting at the bottom of the order instead of the top like he was accustomed to, Prososki’s struggles continued into the spring. Following a doubleheader against Little Rock on April 20, Prososki’s batting average sat at .219.
Over the last 19 games though, Prososki found his comfort zone. He hit safely in 16 games and hit .406 (26 for 64) with 12 RBIs, 16 runs and 10 walks to raise his final average to .306. Prososki also finished with 23 RBIs, 33 runs and nine stolen bases for the Warhawks, who finished 27-31 and 12-17 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Prososki’s .444 on-base percentage ranked second on the team, and he feels his patient approach helped him finish the year strong.
“There was a while where I was really struggling with my swing,” Prososki said. “You need to have a good setup with your hitting approach, be able to see the ball, be able to track it. Toward the end of the year, I was starting to feel a little more comfortable and starting to spread the ball around the yard.”
The Warhawks’ season ended on May 25. Prososki said he needed to take some time to rest his body after the season, or else he would have been in a city he appreciated greatly from the start of the VBL season. Winchester has almost 450 fans per game at Bridgeforth Field.
“I really enjoyed myself last year,” Prososki said. “Everybody here is super nice, and the atmosphere of playing here is awesome. There’s good support. It’s pretty cool.”
Because he was hitting in the bottom of the order, Prososki didn’t attempt nearly as many steals as he did for Southeast CC, and his stolen base numbers are down with the Royals partly due to his late arrival. Smith said Prososki does have the green light to take off because of his track record.
“If I need to steal a base, I’ll do it, but we’re trying to play team ball here,” Prososki said. “I’m just trying to do whatever helps the team.”
Prososki is trying to do that by making more contact — at the end of the Warhawks season the coaching staff had him stand more vertically in his stance so he could see the ball better — and by trying to hit more line drives into the gaps so he can take advantage of his speed.
Smith said Prososki also been a reliable fielder. Prososki (40 assists and 22 putouts) has not made an error this summer after making six errors out of 171 chances (.965 percentage) for Louisiana Monroe.
“He makes the routine plays,” Smith said. “If he’s in a position to make them, he makes them.”
Prososki said he wanted to rest his body after the Warhawks season so he could “give Winchester everything I’ve got,” and that’s exactly what Palensky’s seen from the player who lives 25 minutes away from his home in Papillion, Neb.
“Masen’s the type of guy who will show up every day ready to play,” Prososki said. “I think that’s what everyone should strive to be as a person and a player. Whether we’re in the weight room or taking swings, he pushes himself to be the best that he can be.”
