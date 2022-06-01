Now it’s the Winchester Royals’ turn to enjoy the renovated Bridgeforth Field.
Winchester’s 42-game Valley Baseball League schedule begins at 7 p.m. tonight at Strasburg. On Saturday, the Royals will take on the Express again in their home opener, and for the first time since they began playing at Bridgeforth in 1979 Winchester will be playing on artificial turf.
After acquiring managing rights of Bridgeforth in 2020, Shenandoah University finished installing artificial turf in March for its baseball team, and also added things like new dugouts and fencing.
Winchester manager Mike Smith — now in his third season coaching the team — said he’s not sure if the new artificial turf helped him much in recruiting this year’s team. For one thing, the Royals aren’t the only team in the 11-team VBL with artificial turf, as Harrisonburg plays at James Madison University.
But Smith did make sure to talk to people about the renovated facility while putting this year’s team together, and there is enthusiasm about it.
“Some of the coaches I spoke to knew about the wear and tear at Bridgeforth, and were happy for us,” Smith said. “I’m sure the kids will like it.”
The Royals are coming off a season in which they went 23-20 in all games, sweeping Woodstock 2-0 in the North Division semifinals but falling 2-0 in the North Division finals to Strasburg.
Winchester had one of the VBL’s most prolific offenses last year and had three VBL First Team selections, including MVP Austin Bulman. Smith said he couldn’t have anticipated last year’s offense being as successful as it was. For example, second baseman Nate Furman was coming off a strong freshman year at Charlotte in 2021 with .301 average, .431 on-base percentage and 24 RBIs in 36 games, but as the Royals’ leadoff hitter he terrorized the VBL. In 29 games, he had a .400 batting average, .556 OBP, 38 runs, 25 stolen bases and 22 RBIs.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” Smith said. “He was a hitting machine. Whether one of these guys is going to be the next Nate, I don’t know.”
Smith knows he has at least one player who knows how to hit in the VBL. Along with Bulman and Furman, catcher Will Long also made the VBL First Team. Now in his third season with the Royals, Long hit .339, tied for second in the VBL with eight home runs and had 40 RBIs in 2021.
A senior, Long hit only .225 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 40 games for Tennessee Tech this year, but he did record a .384 OBP.
“He knows the league and has been very successful in it,” Smith said. “He’ll be a leader and kind of a guy the new guys coming here can kind of go to and ask him a little bit about Winchester. Where do you eat, how are things here, what can we do. He’s also someone behind the plate that each year he’s been here, he’s improved. I’m excited to get him back, and he sent me a text the other day saying he’s looking forward to it.”
Other people Smith expects to play a big role in Winchester’s lineup are North Carolina State rising sophomore infielder Will Marcy (.277 batting average, .384 OBP in 32 games); James Madison sophomore infielder/outfielder Fenwick Trimble (.276, seven home runs, 39 RBIs,.382 OBP); first baseman/outfielder Chayce Bryant (.444, 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, .535 OBP), a junior who played for JUCO Western Oklahoma and is transferring to top-ranked NAIA program Southeastern; and Jordan Young (.413, 10 home runs, 71 RBIs), a junior outfielder who played for JUCO Spartanburg Methodist and is heading to Jackson State. Dallen Leach (.263, four home runs, 25 RBIs) of North Florida will arrive in late June but will also help behind the plate.
One of Marcy’s teammates has Major League bloodlines in rising sophomore outfielder Chase Nixon. Nixon is the son of outfielder Trot Nixon, who spent 12 years in the Majors, including 10 with the Boston Red Sox from 1996-2006. Chase only received 22 at-bats this year but had a .370 OBP.
On the pitching front, the Royals also bring back someone who had success with the team in 2021. Trinity sophomore right-hander Joseph Chavana is participating in the NCAA Division III College World Series this weekend and will arrive late, but he started four games and went 2-2 with 18 strikeouts, five walks and a 4.20 ERA in 25.2 innings last year. For Trinity, he’s 10-1 with 74 strikeouts, 20 walks, two saves and a 4.11 ERA in 85.1 innings.
“He’ll be one of the six starters we throw out there,” said Smith on Friday prior to Trinity’s super regional series. “I was little worried about his innings that’s he’s pitched. They’ve got a limit on him, but so far he has not reached that limit. We’re pulling for him, but we’d also like to get him here, too.”
Smith also expects St. John’s River State sophomore pitcher Jarrett Maresco (5-3, 53 strikeouts, 35 walks, 4.35 ERA in 62 innings), Pasco Hernando junior righty Cameron Kenny (6-3, 45 strikeouts, 41 walks, 4.26 ERA in 50.2 innings) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi freshman righty Marco Gutierrez to play significant roles with the pitching staff.
Winchester will also feature a local pitcher that Royals general manager and Millbrook head baseball coach Brian Burke doesn’t want to see anywhere near Bridgeforth for the next couple of weeks.
VBL teams are allowed to sign high school players who will pitch in college with commissioner approval, so the Royals signed Millbrook righty Jerrod Jenkins, who on Tuesday pitched a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to clinch a Virginia High School League state tournament berth for the Pioneers. Jenkins’ stay with the Royals will be short, because he’s headed to NCAA Division I Dallas Baptist in early July.
After making the North Division finals last year, Smith hopes the Royals can make the postseason again and see what happens.
“If we can do that, we’ll see who we still have on the roster, then make some moves to try and win this thing,” Smith said.
Notes: The VBL announced on its website that it will continue to use the mercy rule that was instituted halfway through last season. The game shall be ended if a team owns a 10-run lead after seven innings in a scheduled nine-inning game, or after five innings in a seven-inning game. The VBL is also adopting the international tie-breaker rule. If a game goes into extra innings, the batter who made the last out in the ninth inning will start the tenth on second base (and each subsequent inning, if the teams are still tied).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.