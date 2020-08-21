The following is a glance at players for the Winchester Royals who went on to participate in Major League Baseball, as well as some former Royals who are current or former employees in coaching or the front office of MLB teams.
The Royals are part of the 11-team Valley Baseball League, a summer collegiate wooden bat league that is endorsed by the NCAA and funded in part by a grant from MLB. The Winchester Royals were formed in 1979 and play their home games at Bridgeforth Field. The Royals are 13-time VBL champions (1979, ’80, ’81, ’82, ’83, ’87, ’90, ’92, ’93, ’97, 2001, ’03, and ’04).
Years in which people participated for the Royals are indicated in parentheses. Names were provided by the Royals.
A feature story on former Minnesota Twin and Houston Astro outfielder Mark Davidson (1982 Royals), who was the first Royal to play in the World Series, will appear in The Winchester Star next week.
MLB Players
Randy Hunt (1980, Royals’ record: 32-14): A catcher, Hunt was drafted for the third time out of the University of Alabama in the 1981 June Draft-Secondary Phase in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals. In 35 games for the Cardinals (1985) and Montreal Expos (1986), Hunt went 13 for 67 (.194) with 2 home runs and 6 RBIs. He had a .967 fielding percentage.
Jimmy Key (1980): A left-handed pitcher, Key was drafted for the second time out of Clemson University in the third round in 1982 by the Toronto Blue Jays. Key was the first Winchester Royal to play in the Majors. Key pitched 15 seasons with the Blue Jays (1984-92), the New York Yankees (1993-96) and the Baltimore Orioles (1997-98). Key compiled a record of 186-117 with a 3.51 ERA, striking out 1,538 batters in 2591.2 innings. Key was five-time All-Star who finished in the top-five in Cy Young voting three times, with runner-up finishes in 1987 (17-8, league-best 2.76 ERA and 1.057 WHIP, 261 innings, 161 strikeouts) and 1994 (17-4, 3.27 ERA, 168 innings, 97 strikeouts in the strike-shortened season). Key won a career-high 18 games in 1993. Key played for two World Series champions (1992 Blue Jays and 1996 Yankees). Key went 2-0 in the 1992 World Series and was the winning pitcher with 1.1 innings of relief in the clinching Game 6 that gave the Blue Jays their first title. Key was also the winning pitcher when the Yankees clinched their first title since 1978, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing 1 run (earned), five hits and three walks while striking out one batter in Game 6.
Scott Jordan (1982, Royals’ record 26-23): An outfielder, Jordan was drafted for the second time out of Georgia Tech in the fourth round in 1985 by the Cleveland Indians. In 1988 he went 1 for 9 with the Indians (.111) and had one RBI. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage on 20 chances.
Mike Christopher (1984, Royals’ record 24-21): A right-handed pitcher, Christopher was drafted out of East Carolina University in the seventh round in 1985 by the Yankees. In five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (1991), Cleveland (1992-93) and the Detroit Tigers (1995-96), Christopher pitched in 71 games and had a 5-1 record with 4.90 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 125 innings. With the Tigers in 1995, Christopher went 4-0 with a 3.82 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 61.1 innings.
Scott Lusader (1984): An outfielder, Lusader was drafted out of the University of Florida in the sixth round in 1985 by Detroit. In five seasons with the Tigers (1987-90) and the Yankees (1991), Lusader had 5 home runs, 36 RBIs and hit .246. He had a .961 fielding percentage on 155 chances.
Bert Heffernan (1985, Royals’ record 15-21): A catcher, Heffernan was drafted for the second time out of Clemson in the ninth round in 1988 by the Milwaukee Brewers. In 1992 with the Seattle Mariners, Heffernan went 1 for 11 (.091) with a double and an RBI. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage on 20 chances.
Jeff Johnson (1986, Royals’ record 22-20): A left-handed pitcher, Johnson was drafted in the sixth round out of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1988 by the Yankees. In three seasons with the Yankees (1991-93), Johnson went 8-16 with a 6.52 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 182.1 innings. Johnson made 23 starts in 1991, posting a 6-11 record, a 5.95 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 127 innings.
Rusty Meacham (1987, Royals’ record 29-20): A right-handed pitcher, Meacham was drafted in the 33rd round out of Indian River Community College in 1987 by Detroit. In eight seasons (1991 Detroit, 1992-95 Kansas City Royals, 1996 Seattle, 2000 Houston Astros, 2001 Tampa Bay Devil Rays), Meacham went 23-17 with a 4.43 ERA, 9 saves and 198 strikeouts in 343 innings. In 1992, Meacham pitched in 64 games and went 10-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 101.2 innings.
Reggie Sanders (1987): An outfielder, Sanders was drafted in the seventh round out of Spartanburg Methodist College in 1987 by the Cincinnati Reds. Sanders played 17 seasons with the Reds (1991-98), San Diego Padres (1999), Atlanta Braves (2000), Arizona Diamondbacks (2001), San Francisco Giants (2002), Pittsburgh Pirates (2003), Cardinals (2004-05) and Royals (2006-07). Sanders compiled 305 home runs, 987 RBIs, 304 stolen bases, 1,037 runs and a .267 batting average. Sanders was an All-Star and finished sixth in the MVP voting in 1995, when he hit 28 home runs and had career-highs in RBIs (99), batting average (.306), on-base percentage (.397), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (.975), tied a career-high with 36 stolen bases, and scored 91 runs. Sanders hit a career-high 33 home runs for the 2001 World Champion Diamondbacks, adding 90 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. Sanders had a .981 fielding percentage.
Mike Williams (1989, Royals’ record 22-23): A right-handed pitcher, Williams was drafted out of Virginia Tech in the 14th round in 1990 by the Philadelphia Phillies. He pitched 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (1992-96, 2003) Royals (1997), Pirates (1998-2001, 2002-03) and Astros (2001). Williams pitched in 468 games (55 starts) in his career, compiling a 32-54 record, 4.45 ERA, 144 saves and 584 strikeouts in 768.1 innings. Williams saved at least 22 games every year from 1998-2003 and was selected to the National League All-Star team in both 2002 (46 saves, 2.93 ERA, 43 strikeouts in 61.1 innings) and 2003 (28 saves).
Andy Barkett (1992, Royals’ record 32-17): An outfielder and first baseman, the North Carolina State University product played in 2001 for Pittsburgh. Barkett went 14 for 46 (.304) with 1 home run and 3 RBIs. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage with 54 chances. Barkett helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series as an assistant hitting coach.
Luis Lopez (1992-93, Royals’ 1993 record 28-20): A third baseman and first baseman, the Coastal Carolina University product played in 2001 for Toronto and 2004 for Montreal. Lopez went 33 for 145 (.228). He played in 41 games with the Blue Jays, compiling 3 home runs, 10 RBIs, 10 runs and 4 doubles.
Brian McNichol (1994, Royals’ record 24-21): A left-handed pitcher, McNichol was drafted out of James Madison University in the second round in 1995 by the Chicago Cubs. With the Cubs in 1999, McNichol pitched in four games (two starts) and went 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA, striking out 12 batters in 10.2 innings.
Jason Roach (1995-96, Royals’ record 21-24 in 1995 and 19-25 in 1996): A right-handed pitcher, Roach was drafted out of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the 20th round in 1997 by the New York Mets. In 2003, Roach started two games and went 0-2 with a 12.00 ERA, striking out 2 batters in 9 innings.
Adam Everett (1996): A shortstop, Everett was drafted for the second time out of the University of South Carolina in the first round in 1998 by Boston. Everett played 11 seasons with the Astros (2001-07), Minnesota Twins (2008), Tigers (2009-10) and Indians (2011). Everett hit .242 with 40 home runs, 283 RBIs, 334 runs and 67 stolen bases. In 2005, Everett hit .248 with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, 27 doubles, 21 steals and 58 runs for an Astros team that won the National League pennant. Everett had a fielding percentage of .976.
Colter Bean (1997, Royals’ record, 26-20): A right-handed pitcher, the Auburn University product pitched three seasons for the Yankees. In six games he went 0-1 and pitched 7 innings, recording a 9.00 ERA and striking out 5 batters.
Kyle Snyder (1997): A right-handed pitcher, Snyder was drafted for the second time out of the University of North Carolina in the first round in 1999 by the Royals. Snyder pitched five seasons with the Royals (2003, 2005-06) and Red Sox (2006-08). In 93 games (29 starts), Snyder went 8-17 with a 5.57 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 237.2 innings. In 2007, Snyder appeared in 46 games and had a 2-3 record with a 3.81 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 54.1 innings for a Red Sox team that won the World Series. Snyder is in his third season as the pitching coach for the Tampa Bay Rays.
Kevin Reese (1998, Royals’ record 15-25): An outfielder, Reese was drafted out of the University of San Diego in the 27th round in 2000 by the Padres. Reese played in two seasons for the Yankees (2005-06), going 5 for 13 (.385) with an RBI and 2 runs. He had a .800 fielding percentage on 5 chances. Reese has been the Yankees’ Senior Director of Player Development for the past three seasons.
Stephen Smitherman (1998-99, Royals’ record 24-23 in 1999): An outfielder, Smitherman was drafted out of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the 23rd round in 2000 by the Reds. in 2003, Smitherman went 7 for 44 (.159) with 1 home run and 6 RBIs. He had a fielding percentage of 1.000 in 17 chances.
Kevin Kouzmanoff (2002, Royals’ record 22-22): A third baseman, Kouzmanoff was drafted out of the University of Nevada in the sixth round in 2003 by Cleveland. He played seven seasons with Indians (2006), Padres (2007-09), Athletics (2010-11), the Colorado Rockies (2011) and the Texas Rangers (2014). Kouzmanoff compiled 87 home runs, 371 RBIs, 273 runs and a .257 batting average. From 2007-10, Kouzmanoff had at least 16 home runs every year (a high of 23 in 2008) and at least 71 RBIs each year (a high of 88 in 2009). He had a fielding percentage of .961.
Jack Egbert (2003, Royals’ record 36-12): A left-handed pitcher, Egbert was drafted out of Rutgers in the 13th round in 2004 by the Chicago White Sox. Egbert pitched in 2009 for the White Sox and 2012 for the Mets, pitching in 3 games. He threw 3.1 innings and had a 21.60 ERA.
Hunter Jones (2003): A left-handed pitcher, the Florida State University product pitched in 14 games for the Red Sox in 2009 and the Florida Marlins in 2010. In 14.1 innings he had an 8.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts.
Antoan Richardson (2003): An outfielder, Richardson was drafted for the fourth time out of Vanderbilt University in 2005 in the 35th round by the Giants. Richardson played for the Braves in 2011 and the Yankees in 2014. He went 7 for 20 (.350) with an RBI, 6 stolen bases and 4 runs. Richardson scored the winning run on Derek Jeter’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth in Jeter’s final career game at Yankee Stadium. Richardson is in his first year as the Giants’ first base coach.
Josh Edgin (2007, Royals’ record 26-21): A left-handed pitcher, Edgin was drafted for the second time out of Francis Marion University in the 30th round in 2010 by the Mets. Edgin pitched five seasons with the Mets (2012-14, 2016-17) and appeared in 177 games. He went 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 129 innings. In 2014, Edgin had a 1.27 ERA while throwing 27.1 innings over 47 games, striking out 28.
Taylor Hill (2008, Royals’ record 28-19): A right-handed pitcher, Hill was drafted for the second time out of Vanderbilt in the sixth round in 2011 by the Washington Nationals. In nine games in 2014-15, Hill pitched 21 innings, had a 6.00 ERA and struck out 9 batters. Hill was named a development coach this year for the Blue Jays’ Class A affiliate in Dunedin.
Tyler Thornburg (2008): A right-handed pitcher, Thornburg was drafted out of Charleston Southern University in the third round in 2010 by Milwaukee. Thornburg is in his eighth MLB season. He pitched for the Brewers from 2012-16, the Red Sox from 2018-19 and is currently with Cincinnati. Heading into Friday, Thornburg’s career numbers are 186 games (10 starts), 264.1 innings, 16-9 record, 13 saves, and 266 strikeouts. This year, he pitched two shutout innings in his only appearance on Aug. 14, striking out three batters and walking none. In 2016, Thornburg pitched in a career-high 67 games and he had a career-high 90 strikeouts in 67 innings, recording a 2.15 ERA with all 13 of his career saves. In 2013, Thornburg pitched in 18 games (seven starts) and had a 2.03 ERA with 48 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. Thornburg was on the 2018 World Champion Red Sox.
Cory Spangenberg (2010, Royals’ record 29-21): An infielder/outfielder, Spangenberg was drafted out of Indian River Community College in the first round in 2011 by the Padres. Spangenburg played six seasons (2014-18 San Diego, 2019 Milwaukee). Spangenberg played 419 games and had 29 home runs, 119 RBIs, 154 runs and 34 stolen bases while hitting .256. In 2017, Spangenberg had 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 57 runs (all career-highs) and hit .264.
Joseph Odom (2012, Royals’ record 36-16): A catcher, Odom was drafted out of Huntingdon College in the 13th round in 2013 by the Braves. Odom made his Major League debut with Seattle on July 28. Heading into Friday, Odom had appeared in five games and had gone 1 for 10 (.100) with an RBI. He has a fielding percentage of 1.000 on 23 chances.
Other MLB Connections
Rick Knapp (played in 1982): Knapp was the pitching coach for the Detroit Tigers from 2009-11.
Rene Francisco (played in 1988): Has worked for the Kansas City Royals for 15 years and is in his sixth year as the club’s Vice President/Assistant General Manager-Major League and International Operations.
Lonnie Goldberg (played in 1991): The George Mason University product has worked for the Kansas City Royals for 13 years and is in his second year as Assistant General Manager of Amateur Scouting.
Dayton Moore (managed in 1992-93): The George Mason University product has been the General Manager for the Kansas City Royals for 15 seasons. The Royals won the American League pennant in 2014 and won their first World Series in 30 years in 2015.
Tom Slater (assistant coach in 1994): Has worked as the assistant hitting coach for the Mets for the last three seasons.
