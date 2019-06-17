Royals Spotlight: Winchester catcher Jeremiah Boyd

Jeremiah Boyd
Winchester Royals 18-year-old catcher
School: Sophomore at Presbyterian College. College major: Business management
Parents: Quincy and Holly Boyd. Hometown (High school graduated from): Harrisburg, N.C. (Hickory Ridge High School)
What do you love about your baseball: The competition factor and being able to make really good friendships. I’m starting to realize over the past few years, especially from my senior year in high school to my first year in college, I’m definitely starting to notice you make a lot of good friendships. Even going through all the trials of playing baseball, which is a really hard game, you learn to rely on your teammates to keep you up when you’re struggling and continue to keep you up when you’re doing well.
Most memorable moment in baseball: June 6 of last summer, I was drafted out of high school by the Boston Red Sox. (Boyd was selected in the 35th round. His father, a former Minor League ballplayer, works as a national crosschecker for the Red Sox.) All the trials of being a high school baseball player, playing summer ball for so long, just being able to see all that success paying off and resulting in my name being called in the MLB Draft was just a big moment for me and my family.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: When I was 8 or 9, I struck out and I threw my helmet and my bat because I was so upset. My dad came into the dugout and said, “Don’t do that again.” He took me out of the dugout, talked to me, and told me to go to the bathroom and not come out. It was probably five minutes before I got back on the field for the next inning, but it felt like 20. I look back on it now, and it was pretty funny. I’ve come a long way from throwing temper tantrums in the dugout.
Favorite Major League position player: [San Francisco Giants catcher] Buster Posey. He was always my favorite catcher. I just liked being able to watch him catch. When he hurt his leg in 2011, I thought it was going to be a big comeback for him when he did come back, and it was. I really like the way he plays the game and carries himself.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: Aroldis Chapman [of the New York Yankees]. You see a lot of guys in the Major Leagues make hitting 90 mph fastballs look so easy. Then you get a guy who’s up there throwing 101, 105, I wonder how it would feel like to be in the batter’s box to face him when he’s throwing 105 with a 90 mph slider. It’d be hard, but you have to embrace the challenge of the game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jackie Robinson; just because he was the first black player [to break the color barrier]. Growing up I idolized him and wore No. 42 for him. I’d like to be able to talk with him about what he had to endure. That was probably one of the hardest trials, dealing with all the things he had to deal with on and off the field. David Ortiz; growing up I always idolized him as a player. Everybody loved him. He was a power hitter, and growing up I was a power hitter on those little fields. A lot of people called me “Big Papi” when I was young. And Jesus Christ; I believe in Jesus. You hear all these stories in the Bible about how he was a great person, but being able to sit down and have dinner with him would be such a cool moment to have.
Favorite baseball team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: “42.” Favorite TV show: “Arrow”
Favorite song: “Coming in Hot” by Andy Mineo and Lecrae
Favorite food: Crab legs
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I think it’d be pretty cool to become a hitting coach. I love helping people and I love baseball. Just thinking about the coach who gave me all the time in the world just to play the game of baseball, being able to do the same thing for other people growing up playing the game, even guys that are older than me or guys who are professional athletes, would mean a lot. I see myself helping my teammates now when they’re struggling, and when they say they’ve fixed it and then they get a hit, you get that satisfaction of helping somebody. If I can be a hitting coach, I’d get to not only help people but stay around the game of baseball for a long time.
