Winchester Royals 19-year-old catcher
School: Sophomore at Mount. St. Marys (Md.)
Parents: Harry and Karen Bramley
Hometown (High school graduated from): Elizabethtown, Pa. (Lower Dauphin High School)
College major: Psychology
What do you love about baseball: Just being out on the field with a great bunch of guys and playing the game.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I had a walk-off grand slam when I was like 10 and making it to the [Class 5] state championship game my senior year in high school.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I don't know if I've had a really embarrassing moment. Maybe having a home run hit off of me.
Favorite Major League position player: Buster Posey. He has been my favorite catcher since I was very young. My grandma lives up on the Cape (Cape Cod, Mass.) and he played for the Y-D (Yarmouth-Dennis) Red Sox when he was at Florida State. I saw him playing up there and I have been following ever since.
Favorite Major League pitcher: Max Scherzer. I just like the way he competes every day and how he pitches. It is cool to see.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: Tim Wakefield. I would like to see that knuckleball.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Adam Sandler, he's a funny guy; Roberto Clemente, he just seemed like a genuine guy. I would like to meet him one day; David Ortiz, I grew up watching him hitting the ball and he seems like a great guy to sit down and have dinner with.
Favorite baseball team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: "Good Will Hunting"
Favorite TV show: I really go through a lot of them. Right now I'm into "Stranger Things," but it goes back-and-forth between a bunch of them.
Favorite song: I don't have a favorite song. I listen to a bunch of different styles of music. I'm big on country and rap, stuff like that.
Favorite food: Rib-eye steak or meatloaf
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I'm not sure actually. I still have to figure that out. Coaching maybe if I get to that point, but I'm still not sure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.