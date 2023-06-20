Winchester Royals 22-year-old first baseman
School: Graduate of Alderson Broaddus (plans to transfer to a new school)
Parents: Amy and Billy Ballenger
Hometown (high school graduated from): Winchester (Millbrook High School)
College major: Business administration
What do you love about baseball?: Everything about it. Playing the game, competing, being around your teammates, it’s just fun, especially on a really nice day.
Most memorable moment in baseball: [In 2015], when we got to go to the World Series. (Ballenger was on the Frederick County National Junior League All-Star team that won the U.S. championship in Taylor, Mich., and competed against Chinese Taipei for the world championship. Chinese Taipei won in a game televised live on ESPN. Previously, Frederick County won the state title in Big Stone Gap and the regional title in South Carolina.) In the hotels, the guys were getting really close and were all bonding. I remember just having fun every day, playing the game we love, and meeting different teams from all over the world.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: In college, I was holding a guy on at first base, and I went to get off the bag and I just completely fell over. I tripped over my own feet. Everybody was just laughing. It was pretty funny. That just happened recently.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Just transitioning to college my freshman and sophomore year. Everybody’s pretty good. I was adjusting and just trying to be relaxed and stay confident in myself.
Favorite Major League player: Shohei Ohtani. In college, I also pitched, and I know how hard it is [to be a pitcher and an everyday hitter in the lineup]. Just to see him and watch him do it on the biggest stage and do it really well is awesome. It’s pretty cool to watch.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob] deGrom. I just want to see his 100 mile per hour pitches in the box. Seeing that I think would be really cool.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman] Freddie Freeman. I’ve always looked up to him when playing. I try to play the game like he does. Morgan Wallen; I like country music. And Calvin Bowser (a 2020 Sherando graduate, Bowser played with Ballenger on the 2015 World Series team); he was one of my best friends growing up. We played ball together.
Favorite baseball team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Moneyball”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite food: Hibachi-style food
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I’m trying to get my master’s in business somewhere. I’m in the [transfer] portal right now and have one more year left for baseball. I think it’d be cool to open up my own business one day, any sort of business. I like the numbers side of it, analyzing data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.