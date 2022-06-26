Winchester Royals 19-year-old infielder
School: Sophomore at James Madison University
Parents: James and Diana Trimble
Hometown (high school graduated from): Virginia Beach (Cox High School)
College major: Management major
What do you love about baseball?: I just love competing. It's a lot of fun coming out here playing, especially playing with new guys. It's cool to meet new people around the country, guys from different schools, and just compete with them.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I hit a walk-off (double) this year against Longwood (for a 7-6 win in 11 innings). I remember the kid got me out the at-bat before. I remember I told myself you're going to get another opportunity to win it, and I came through. The run scored from first. It was just a cool experience.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: You get embarrassed a lot in baseball and there's a lot of failure in baseball. There's nothing that sticks out. I just take everything with a grain of salt.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Throughout the season there's a bunch of highs and lows. Whenever you're in a low, you just have to get through it and know you've got to be ready for the next pitch. You learn from what happened in the past and move on.
Favorite Major League player: [Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder] Chris Taylor. He [graduated] from my high school. I hit with him a couple offseasons ago. He's a great guy. We have kind of similar skill sets and play all over the place. (Trimble is both an infielder and outfielder for JMU, and this is the first year of Taylor's nine-year MLB career that he has yet to play any games in the infield.)
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [The New York Yankees'] Aroldis Chapman. I want to see 105 [mph] from the left side [as a right-handed hitter].
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My family. I love having dinner with my family. My brother [South] plays baseball at George Mason. I'm always talking about baseball with him and my parents. I love them. I'd rather have dinner with them than celebrities. If I had to pick non-family members, I'd go with Captain America, Thor. I'm a big Marvel guy.
Favorite baseball team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite TV show: “Peaky Blinders"
Favorite song: “Bones” by Carson Beyer
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve drank: Spoiled milk
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I chose management because I'd probably like to own my business. Being a professional baseball player is my goal.
