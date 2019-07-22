Justin Tavares
Winchester Royals 21-year-old infielder
School: Redshirt junior at Eastern Kentucky University
Parents: Jenny Rosario and Nayobaet Tavares
Hometown (High school graduated from): New York, N.Y. (Cardinal Hayes High School)
College major: Between business and exercise science, but I’m leaning more toward exercise science.
What do you love about baseball: Just the competition. I’ve always loved competing. And it’s the atmosphere, too. Everyone gets into it and that’s just what i like to do.
Most memorable moment in baseball: All of my memorable moments are from when I was really young. I remember I hit two triples in a row [in Little League] and it was for the championship game. On the second triple, I broke my wrist. It was definitely memorable, but we ended up winning the championship.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: There’s a lot. My first year in a collegiate summer league I dropped two fly balls in a row. It was packed, like 2,000 fans. Everybody was chirping at me and I just wanted to hide.
Favorite Major League position player: It started off with Derek Jeter and then it went to Jose Reyes. Now it’s either Fernando Tatis, Jr. or Manny Machado. They’re Dominican, so Dominicans are flashy. I feel I have that in my game. They’re flashy and get the job done.
Favorite Major League pitcher: I really don’t care too much about pitchers. Pedro Martinez is my all-time favorite. He’s not that tall, but he got the job done and he’s a Hall of Famer.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: Randy Johnson. It’s just because he threw gas and I’d like to see if I could compete with him.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jackie Robinson, in his time it was pretty rough. That’s a lot for one person to have gone through and still perform well in baseball and become a Hall of Famer. Being the person that he was and to stay calm, cool and collected, that’s someone you really would want to talk to; [Pitcher] Juan Marichal, he’s the first Dominican Hall of Famer. It was rough. He was not getting paid enough. People probably didn’t respect him as much; Derek Jeter, I just want know his character and how he’s stayed under the radar and able to control that.
Favorite baseball team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: “Grown Ups”
Favorite TV show: “ESPN SportsCenter”
Favorite song: “Heaven or Hell” by Meek Mill
Favorite food: Plantains
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): At first it was to become a physical therapist but now I’m learning toward being a fitness trainer and owning my premier fitness facility with a bunch of business partners. Also I want to invest in real estate. I just love looking good. Looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘Wow, you really worked hard for that body.’ I honestly want to help other people get that body, too.
