Winchester Royals 19-year-old infielder
School: Sophomore at St. Johns River State College (Lakeside, Fla.)
Parents: Ramses Cordova and Janice Davila
Hometown (high school graduated from): Mascotte, Fla. (Timber Creek High School)
College major: Psychology
What do you love about baseball: I just love playing the game. It's my passion. I've been playing since like I was three years old and it's just a passion for me.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I think it was coming here, getting my first walk-off hit (a two-run single to beat Harrisonburg 8-7 on July 3) and seeing the kids asking for autographs. I've never felt that before.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Usually it's making an error [on a grounder] between the legs. That's usually the worst one.
Most difficult moment in baseball: It's mental health, physical health. Playing a game every day gets exhausting. It's just finding a way to be mentally tough and just sticking through it and having fun while I get older as well.
Favorite Major League player: I have multiple, but I would say Francisco Lindor is my favorite player. It's just the way he plays the game is the way I want to do it.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: I would be happy to face Jacob de Grom. I know it would be hard, but he is one of the best pitchers. I want to see if I could touch the ball.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Dad, my Mom and my sister (Odalys). My family, they are the ones that stick with me all of the way. The are the only people that keep me going. That's why I'm doing it — for them.
Favorite baseball team: New York Mets
Favorite movie: I have a lot of movies to name one. I love Tom Cruise movies. "A Few Good Men" is my favorite one right there.
Favorite TV show: I have multiple. I'd have to say "Pinky Blinders" is my favorite.
Favorite song: I love the 80's genre, especially rock. My walk-up song is "Suavemente" by Elvis Crispo.
Favorite food: My Mom's rice and beans with steak.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I don't like tomatoes. Tomato sauce is different, but fresh tomatoes, nah.
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): To become a pilot. I went to school at Embry-Riddle (in Daytona Beach, Fla.) in the fall and I studied aeronautical stuff before I switched to the school that I'm at now. I have already flown one hour in the air. I enjoyed it a lot and I want to be a private pilot.
