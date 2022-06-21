Royals Spotlight: Winchester outfielder Chase Nixon

Winchester Royals 20-year-old outfielder
School: Sophomore at North Carolina State University
Parents: Trot and Kathryn Nixon
Hometown (high school graduated from): Wilmington, N.C. (New Hanover High School)
College major: Business administration major
What do you love about baseball?: The people you meet. For me, it’s getting to meet all these new guys, building bonds that will last a lifetime. There are guys who I’ve played with who will probably be at my wedding.
Most memorable moment in baseball: We won the state championship my junior year in high school. We had a lot of good players coming back. Me and a couple other guys really had to step up to help our team win, and we did in a big way. We helped that team get to the promised land, and it was our second one in a row.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: [Last week] I was rounding first and I tripped and fell halfway to second base. I got up and tried to run again and I got thrown out. We all had a good laugh in the dugout about it. Sometimes you have to laugh and not take things too seriously.
Most difficult moment in baseball: I’ve had some streaks where I’ve gone 2- or 3-for-20. Those are the tough spots, but baseball’s all about just responding to failure in a positive way. That’s what makes great players great.
Favorite Major League player: My dad. (Trot played 12 years as an outfielder in the Majors, including 1996 and 1998-2006 with the Boston Red Sox. Trot played in 128 regular-season games and 13 of 14 postseason games with the 2004 World Series champions.) The two things I try to take from him is his competitiveness and his toughness. Those are two of the marks of a great player and a great man, in my opinion. I’ve really tried to hone in on those two skills in my game play, and my life as well.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [The New York Mets’] Jacob deGrom. That’d be fun. See what happens. He’s the most dominant pitcher that I know of recently.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jesus; he’s my Lord and Savior. I’m a Christian, and I take that very seriously. He’s helped me throughout all this process to just keep a level head and to keep going every day and just keep giving it my best. [Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback] Tom Brady; he’s my favorite athlete ever. I just love how competitive and how tough he is, and how he responds to adversity. He was never the biggest or strongest guy, but he’s the toughest mentally I feel like, and I just love that about him. And David Ortiz; I grew up a Red Sox fan. I fell in love with the walk-off homers he hit and just everything he did for Boston. He’s a great guy.
Favorite baseball team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: “Top Gun”
Favorite TV show: “Cobra Kai”
Favorite song: “Take it Off” by Ke$ha
Favorite food: Cheesecake
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Lima beans
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Outside of baseball, I’m not sure. That’s my focus right now. But I’ve always thought about sports marketing or sports broadcasting, something where I communicate in baseball or football or whatever it is. I just want to stay around sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.