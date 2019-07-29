Grant Thompson
Winchester Royals 21-year-old outfielder
School: Senior at Shenandoah University
Parents: Todd and Colleen Thompson
Hometown (High school graduated from): Springfield (Annandale High School)
College major: Business.
What do you love about baseball: I love the competitive aspect. I love to compete.
Most memorable moment in baseball: It would be winning the [ODAC] conference championship with Shenandoah my sophomore and junior years.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: In Legion ball my senior year of high school, I dropped a pop-up to lose a game in the ninth inning.
Favorite Major League position player: Albert Pujols, I've always just loved the way he hits — high home run numbers as well as low strikeouts. And it's just the fact the's so humble about doing it and gives back to the community.
Favorite Major League pitcher: Max Scherzer, I'm a Nats guy to the core. He just competes and he's always willing to give it his all.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: Aroldis Chapman, I would love to see that speed. I would love to see how fast it looks standing in the box.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Alex Ovechkin, He's one of my favorite athletes of all-time. He competes as well and I think he's a funny and awesome guy; Jennifer Lopez, she's my celebrity crush. I think she's really talented and I think that would be fun; Stephen A. Smith, I love watching him on TV. He has a great personality and talking sports with him would be hilarious.
Favorite baseball team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Miracle on Ice”
Favorite TV show: “Seinfeld”
Favorite song: “Used to You” by Luke Combs
Favorite food: Spaghetti with pesto sauce
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I'm going to enter the business world in some capacity. I love working with people. Talking, sales, whatever it may be, I'd like to be a part of that.
