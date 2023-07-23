Royals' Spotlight: Winchester outfielder Haden Madagan

School: Shenandoah University graduate student
Parents: Hal and Josie Madagan
Hometown (high school graduated from): Winchester (Millbrook High School)
College major: Business administration
What do you love about baseball?: I think the bonds you create over the years. Playing baseball with a bunch of guys you grew up with is always fun.
Most memorable moments in baseball: Winning the ODAC [tournament in 2022], that was really fun. I’d never won anything like that before. And then this past year, hitting a go-ahead home run against Guilford [in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinals], that was a really cool moment. It was [6-6 in the top of the ninth], and it was a full count with two outs. The kid threw me a fastball, and luckily I just got my hands around on it. I put it up there on Bodie [Grim] Field. I probably haven’t hit a ball that far my whole college career.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Probably adjusting from high school to college, the different types of pitching I saw. Just trying to mature as a hitter, realizing that not everyone is going to throw you a fastball right there every time. You’ve got to adjust and see different pitches, know the different counts, stuff like that.
Favorite Major League player: [Philadelphia Phillies shortstop] Trea Turner. I like the way he runs the bases. I’m trying to improve the way I run the bases, and I mold that after Trea Turner. Also, the way he played in the World Baseball Classic was amazing. He hit all those home runs and hit that one grand slam. It was awesome.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: [Texas Rangers pitcher] Jacob deGrom. He’s touching triple digits [on the radar gun]. It would be pretty cool to see that. I don’t know if I’ll touch it, but it would be pretty cool to face him.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jesus; that would be interesting. I’ve got a lot of questions for him. Having a face-to-face talk with him would be amazing. [YouTube personality] Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys; that’s for comedy reasons. They’re a group of guys who do pranks and funny videos. And my grandfather Joe Carper; he passed away a year ago [on July 13]. I’d just like to have another talk with him, have him give me some wise words again, hear his voice, be with him again. I miss him a lot.
Favorite baseball team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “Yellowstone”
Favorite song: “Where I Find God” by Larry Fleet
Favorite food: Hamburgers
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Oysters
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Right now I plan on going back to Shenandoah to receive my master’s in business administration. I love sales and I love marketing. I love the way stuff works together. There’s money everywhere
