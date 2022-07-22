Royals Spotlight: Winchester outfielder/infielder Leighton Banjoff

Leighton Banjoff
Winchester Royals 21-year-old outfielder/infielder
School: Senior at Bowling Green State University (transferring from Nebraska)
Parents: Dave and Heidi Banjoff
Hometown (high school graduated from): Sheffield Village, Ohio (Elyria Catholic High School)
College major: Management
What do you love about baseball?: Just being able to be on the field and play the game I grew up playing and love. There’s something about hitting the ball. Any hitter will tell you they love just squaring up a baseball and hitting it hard.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I remember when I was about 10 years old, I had hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run. I remember eating peanut butter and jelly and salami before the game. I remember for the longest time that was my super food that I would eat right before the game. I’d be superstitious about it. I got away from it, but if I have a rough outing or two I’ll try that again and test my luck, and it usually seems to pay off. That hit always stands out.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Just when you stumble around the bags, tripping up and getting thrown out on the basepaths. Something silly like that. There’s nothing boneheaded. Just maybe some basepath errors.
Most difficult moment in baseball: When COVID happened, we got sent home and had to stay in the house for three or four months, and then had to get back into the groove of things. I just came off a hot start at Nebraska as a freshman. (Banjoff was 15-for-44 for a .341 average in 15 games and had four doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs to earn Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America honors.) I went up to Wisconsin for the Northwoods summer league, and I had a rough summer. It didn’t go the way I liked and certainly hoped for it to go, but it definitely made me grow as a baseball player. I’m having a great summer this year, but it’s not always been like that. Just learning from those tough moments is what’s made me who I am today. (A Valley Baseball League All-Star, Leighton compiled two home runs and eight RBIs in two games on Wednesday and Thursday and heading into Friday he had a .327 batting average, a team-high 19 runs, 16 RBIs, three triples, seven stolen bases and a .407 on-base percentage.)
Favorite Major League player: [Former Cleveland catcher] Victor Martinez. He wore No. 41, and I wore that number growing up. He was a grinder and certainly did what it took to help the Indians win and move the guys into the winning direction. That stood out about him and I just loved the way he played.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: Let’s go with Roger Clemens, the guy with the most Cy Young awards. If I could see somebody hit it would be Barry Bonds. That era of baseball gets thrown away because of steroids, but those guys were still great players. I wish they’d get a little more recognition for their achievements.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Pa B, my grandfather; I never met him. He passed away before I was born. And also Abraham Lincoln and Michael Jackson; those are just two people that came to the top of my mind. They’re great icons in American history.
Favorite baseball team: Cleveland Guardians
Favorite movie: “The Empire Strikes Back”
Favorite TV show: “Peaky Blinders”
Favorite song: “Right Above it” by Lil Wayne
Favorite food: Chipotle
Worst thing you’ve drank: Mushrooms
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Maybe go down the career path in management, taking maybe a fine interest in real estate. Shout-out to my host mom, Laura White. She’s a great real estate agent. Besides that, not really quite sure. Just something I’ll enjoy doing. I want to work with people on a personal level and not just be somebody behind a desk every day.
