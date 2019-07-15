Royals Spotlight: Winchester outfielder John Servello

Winchester Royals 20-year-old outfielder
School: Junior at Toledo University
Parents: Dan and Christy Servello
Hometown (High school graduated from): Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Hollidaysburg High School).
College major: Public health
What do you love about baseball: Honestly, I just like the endless opportunities. We get to play so many days when you have a bad game you get to go out again. And, you get to be with your best friends all of the time.
Most memorable moment in baseball: In high school [my senior year], it was a tied ballgame [0-0] going into to the bottom of the [eighth] and one of my best friends [Tyler Treese] hits a walkoff homer [Servello was on base after a single in the inning]. We hadn't won the district championship in like [four] years.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I was in center field and there was a groundball hit to me and I went down to grab it and it went underneath my mitt and rolled all of the way to the wall and the kid got an inside-the-park homer.
Favorite Major League position player: [Cincinnati Reds outfielder] Yasiel Puig. I was fortunate enough to get to watch his first game when he came into the league. I just think he's awesome in everything he does.
Favorite Major League pitcher: [Los Angeles Dodger] Clayton Kershaw. He's the man. He has his strategies. He gets interviewed and asked a lot of questions and he has his own way of doing things which I like.
If you could face any Major League pitcher throughout history, who would it be?: I'd say Aroldis Chapman. He's the guy who throws cheese. If you get a hit off of him, you've accomplished something.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, dad and brother [Sam]. That's my family.
Favorite baseball team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: "Dark Knight"
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: Anything by Chief Keef
Favorite food: Cereal, I like "Smorz."
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): To be a fitness trainer or a trainer for a football or sports program. I'm around it every day — fitness, eating healthy and stuff like that.
