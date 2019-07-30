Dane Kapande
Winchester Royals 21-year-old pitcher
School: Senior at Louisiana Tech
Parents: Nick and Heather Kapande
Hometown (High school graduated from): Evergreen, Colo. (Evergreen High School)
College major: Finance
What do you love about baseball: I like the people you play with. I think that's what makes the experience the best.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I don't know. There's a lot. Everything builds upon itself and there's always big moments. I can't pick just one.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Whenever I drop a fly ball — one of those high ones that's right to the pitcher's mound.
Favorite Major League position player: Nolan Arenado, he plays just like a crazy man.
Favorite Major League pitcher: Max Scherzer, he's crazy as well. They just compete at a different level.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: Barry Bonds, just to see if I could get him out. I'd like to face him whenever he was the best.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Julius Caesar, I would want to ask him what his life was like; George Washington, to see what the Revolutionary War was like; and Albert Einstein, he's got the biggest brain.
Favorite baseball team: Chicago Cubs. My parents are from Chicago.
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: I listen to a lot of different music. I like rap, country, rock. It's really just about anything.
Favorite food: Pastitsio (a Greek lasagna). My mom makes it and it's really good. It's an old family recipe.
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I plan to open up my own business. I'll see what I can think up. I like being outside. I'm thinking about clearing some of the trees and some the stuff on the ground out of the forests. My parents have owned a business (a gym) for a long time and I want to be my own boss.
