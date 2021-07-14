Garrett Gainey
Winchester Royals 21-year-old pitcher
School: Sophomore at Winthrop University
Parents: Mike and Stacy Gainey
Hometown (high school graduated from): Hartsville, S.C. (Hartsville High School)
College major: Human Development and Family Studies major with an Elementary Education minor.
What do you love about baseball: I love just competing on the mound and just having fun with the boys. Mainly this summer, I have made so many connections. I want to be a coach one day, so making as many connections as as I can and enjoying every minute of it is the best part.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I’ve gotten to pitch at Clemson and South Carolina at school. Those two environments were just huge for me. Also last summer, I got to pitch at the Charlotte Knights stadium BB&T and it was beautiful. Just to go out there and play on it was amazing.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I gave up a walk-off at Clemson, but it was just a great experience for me. It was on TV, too.
Most difficult moment in baseball: The most difficult part is that you can’t let the mental side get to you. If you let everything bad get ahead of you, it just tumbles over. It’s a domino effect. You just can’t let the game rush.
Favorite Major League player: At the moment right now, I would have to say Jacob deGrom just because of how dominant he is and competitiveness he has when he is on the mound.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: There’s two of them that are really hot right now. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mike Trout. They’re probably the hardest hitters to get out in the world. I feel like if I could make that happen and get those guys out then I can do anything.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’m kind of a big comedy guy and I like having fun and I’m also a big Yankees fan. My first would be Adam Sandler. I would love being at a dinner table with him and seeing how he acts off the stage; Derek Jeter is my favorite player of all-time; Lou Gehrig. He’s my favorite number of all-time and I want to know how his process went going through Lou Gehrig’s disease. Getting to know how it was back in the day, I think that would be a great experience.
Favorite baseball team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: I’m a big “The Rookie” fan. I enjoyed that movie a lot because I’d like to be a coach myself and obviously play Major League Baseball.
Favorite TV show: I’m a big “iCarly” fan and I like “Drake & Josh” as well.
Favorite song: “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Favorite food: I’m a huge Chinese fan. I’ll probably go with sweet and sour chicken with some fried rice and a sushi roll on the side with some spicy tuna.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Honestly, I hate carrots.
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I’d like to start off being an elementary school teacher and work up to get my masters degree to be a principal and coach baseball. Teaching is definitely a byproduct of wanting to be a coach, but my grandmother owned a day care for 61 years. I’ve grown up around kids my whole life and it just comes naturally to me. I feel like that’s my calling for sure.
