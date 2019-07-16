Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Holden Christian

School: Junior at Loyola Marymount University
Parents: Christi and Dean Christian
Hometown (High school graduated from): Ventura, Calif. (Oaks Christian High School)
College major: Sociology
What do you love about baseball: Probably just the relationships you build from it throughout the years.
Most memorable moment in baseball: This past season we were playing in the UCLA Regional and we upset UCLA. (Loyola Marymount beat the Bruins 3-2 in their second game of the regional, though UCLA came back to beat Loyola Marymount twice to end their season.) At the time, they were the No. 1 team in the country. That was pretty cool. It was close to home, 15 minutes away, so we had a lot of our home crowd there. It was sweet. No one really expected us to beat them, because we were the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: When I was 9 years old, I stole second base in a Little League game and peed my pants. Nobody noticed it though.
Favorite Major League position player: [Outfielder] Cody Bellinger. Just because I’m from L.A. and I’m a big Dodgers fan.
Favorite Major League pitcher: Pedro Martinez. I just like the way that he would go about attacking hitters and his mentality. He’s also like the smallest guy, and he dominated.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: [Los Angeles Angels outfielder] Mike Trout. Right now he’s the best player in our generation, so being able to get him out would be pretty cool.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Babe Ruth; he’s a historical figure in baseball, so it’d be cool to hear what he has to say about the game and how it was back then for him. Kobe Bryant; I just grew up being a Lakers fan and I always kind of idolized him. And Kanye West; he’s one of the bigger music guys, so it would be cool to hear what he has to say.
Favorite baseball team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Noticed” by Lil Mosey
Favorite food: Sushi
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): I’m unsure at this point, to be honest. I’ll just see how things go.
