Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Jacob Bell

Winchester Royals 22-year-old pitcher
School: Shenandoah University graduate student
Parents: Stephanie and Steve Bell
Hometown (high school graduated from): Winchester (James Wood High School)
College major: Business administration
What do you love about baseball?: Just how competitive it is. Especially pitching. It's you versus the batter. It just kind of gives me that adrenaline rush every time I take the mound.
Most memorable moments in baseball: Winning the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference] championship in 2022 with Shenandoah, and then our [NCAA Division III Tournament] regional win vs. CNU. (The Hornets beat the Captains twice in the championship round at Bridgeforth Stadium.) Creating the bond with those guys in the dugout, creating the relationships because they're basically your brothers for the whole year, to have success with [those players] on the field is pretty special.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: One time I wiped my nose when it was running and then touched the ball and I got called for a balk. That was my junior year in high school. It was super cold out, and it was kind of a rule I didn't know at the time.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Rebounding from my regional loss here versus The College of New Jersey. I didn't pitch that great. (Bell — who had nine outings this year in which he pitched at least six innings and gave up two or fewer runs — allowed eight runs, including seven earned, and nine hits in three innings as the Hornets lost 22-9 in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament.) We kind of put our team in a deficit in the regional, and it was kind of hard on me. But we rebounded from that, and I had a good performance in Super Regionals. (Pitching in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series at Lynchburg, Bell threw seven shutout innings and allowed only four hits and three walks while striking out five batters.) That's how baseball is sometimes. Some days you go out there and you just don't have it and they're hitting everything you're throwing. Other days you're on every single pitch, and they're swinging and missing.
Favorite Major League player: Joe Kelly of the White Sox. He's a relief pitcher for them. I've always liked him because of the confidence he brings to the game, knowing that he can get anyone out at any time.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: [New York Mets first baseman] Pete Alonso. He's one of the best hitters in the league right now, and he's also got that flare to him, that cockiness to him, so I'd like to face him.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa Jerry Bell that passed away in 2010; I'd like another chance to talk with him. My grandma Billie Jean Bell; she passed away before I was born and I never got to meet her. And [New York Mets pitcher] Justin Verlander. He's one of my favorite pitchers as well. Seeing the success that he has on the mound, I'd like to pick his brain.
Favorite baseball team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers"
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: "All Me" by Drake
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Probably find a job in the business world somewhere. Facility management for a sports facility would interest me.
