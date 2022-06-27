Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Jake Cohen

Winchester Royals 20-year-old pitcher
School: Junior at West Florida (transferring from Pensacola State College)
Parents: Deidre and Jeffrey Cohen
Hometown (high school graduated from): New Orleans (John Curtis Christian)
College major: Business
What do you love about baseball?: I love being able to go out and compete. That's my favorite thing to do in the world.
Most memorable moment in baseball: JUCO (junior college) has been very important to me and has been a huge part of my life. I'd say winning the [Panhandle] Conference championship [my freshman year] and being able to dogpile on our rivals' mound was the greatest feeling in the world to me. I loved all my teammates and that was the best group of guys I've ever played with.
Most difficult moment in baseball: Probably overcoming pitching against the No. 3 team in the country this year, Chipola. (In a 9-2 win on March 16, Cohen earned the win by pitching 6.1 innings and allowing two runs, seven hits and zero walks and struck out three batters.) The leadoff hitter hit a home run off me. I just really had to mix it up to try and throw them off. I was just trying to get weak contact from them to get them out.
Favorite Major League player: [Los Angeles Dodgers'] Max Scherzer. I love watching him pitch and how he competes.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: I would love to face [Los Angeles Angels outfielder] Mike Trout right now (said Cohen on June 15). He's the hottest guy in baseball. He plays 100 percent, and so do I.
People you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Alex Pereira; he's my favorite UFC fighter. My second love is MMA [mixed martial arts]. His style and his striking is incredible. Johnny Cueto [of the Chicago White Sox]; because he and I have a very similar pitching motion. And [former Major League pitcher] Bartolo Colon; I've always loved watching him play.
Favorite baseball team: Miami Marlins
Favorite movie: “Major League 2”
Favorite TV show: “Trailer Park Boys"
Favorite song: “Sideways” by Illenium
Favorite food: Paella
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Expired fish
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): If I don't continue playing baseball, I'm either going to do MMA or I'm going to teach baseball. I love teaching hitting and pitching mechanics back at home.
