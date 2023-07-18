Royals' Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Jerrod Jenkins

Winchester Royals 19-year-old pitcher
School: Dallas Baptist University sophomore
Parents: Scott and Jennifer Jenkins
Hometown (high school graduated from): Winchester (Millbrook High School)
College major: Sports management
What do you love about baseball?: The competitiveness. Every day is a different challenge. Every day there’s something new. Anybody can beat anybody. Whoever comes out and plays the best that day wins it. It’s not just who has the most talent or works the hardest. It’s everything combined and who can play the best that day.
Most memorable moment in baseball: Being at [NCAA] regionals this year with Dallas Baptist. (The Patriots went 2-2 at the competition held at Oklahoma State University.) That was special. Just the environment, the way that the games felt.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: Just when you field a bunt and throw it into right field or something, or misplaying a bunt and falling down.
Most difficult moment in baseball: The mental side of baseball. Learning how to deal with struggle every day.
Favorite Major League player: Nolan Ryan. Because everyone feared him, and he threw gas. He just pounded the strike zone and he was elite.
If you could face any Major League hitter throughout history, who would it be?: Barry Bonds. Just to see how it was to face him. In the steroid era, he was unbelievable.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Nolan Ryan. My grandmother who lived in Texas; I met her but I only really spent time with her when I was 3 or 4. She passed away a couple of years ago. And Michael Jordan; just because he’s the best basketball player of all time.
Favorite baseball team: Texas Rangers
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: I like country music. Anything by George Strait.
Favorite food: Mexican. I mostly like enchiladas.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Seafood
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): Hopefully, I can open up a facility to train baseball. I enjoy teaching people the game. Just mentor people, something I can do with my dad. (Scott Jenkins served as a scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks and was the pitching coach at the University of Vermont before they dropped the baseball program in 2009.)
