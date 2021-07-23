Royals Spotlight: Winchester pitcher Kenneth Quijano

Winchester Royals 20-year-old pitcher
School: Junior at Rider University
Parents: Victor and Milene Quijano
Hometown (high school graduated from): Teaneck, N.J. (St. Mary)
College major: Health care management
What do you love about baseball: Every day, you get a new opportunity to prove yourself on and off the field. Say if you don't do something good hitting-wise, you can do something great on the field. You always have a lot of opportunities to do something good for your team.
Most memorable moment in baseball: Probably winning my state championship for St. Mary. They hadn't won it in many, many years. (St. Mary beat Gloucester Catholic 4-3 in the NJSIAA Non-Public B title game in 2019 for its first state title since 1998, with Quijano, a senior, striking out 12 batters in a complete-game performance.) It was a great opportunity. We beat one of the top teams in New Jersey. We weren't the most talented team. But we did play hard, and we practiced hard. We got hot at the right time really. We all put it together at the end when it really counted.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I have a lot. If I had to pick one, it was when I was younger, for sure. I believe it was Little League game, and I could not find the strike zone. Three, four straight pitches hit the backstop.
Most difficult moment in baseball: When you go through those rough patches as a pitcher, especially when you can't find it and you're not pitching to the best of your ability. Keeping your head up high is the key to overcoming that.
Favorite Major League player: [San Diego Padres shortstop] Fernando Tatis. He has a Hispanic background. And I feel like he plays the game different from everybody else. He's always willing to make the extra play, tag up on balls. He's a true baseball player. And [last Saturday], there was a shooting [outside Nationals Park], and he brought fans in the dugout. He's a humble guy, and I look up to that.
If you could face any Major League batter throughout history, who would it be?: Barry Bonds. He's definitely one of the greats. Hit many home runs. I'd like to see if I could compete with the best.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tatis. Elon Musk; he's a very smart guy. What he's done in the automobile industry has been very cool, with electric-powered cars. And my dad; he's always been a true role model. I've always looked up to him. He's a hard-working man. I love him very much.
Favorite baseball team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: "Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Indian food. It's too spicy, in my opinion.
Plans after college (besides playing professionally): One day I'd like to open my own nursing homes. I've always liked to help other people when they're in need. I have grandparents at home, and I look forward to taking care of them when I'm older as well.
